CONCORD – Despite a three-goal performance by Caroline Mills, the Cannon girls lacrosse team lost its season opener, 12-7, at home to Legion Collegiate Academy Wednesday.

Mills, a senior attackman, also had an assist and caused a turnover.

Cannon’s other goals were scored by Sydney Scurlock (two), Julia Schattner (one) and Ella Kungl (one).

London Barnhardt registered six groundballs and five draw controls, and forced a pair of turnovers. Schattner had four groundballs and four draw controls, and Elliette Zukowski caused three turnovers.

The Cougars take on Georgia-based Johns Creek Thursday, also at Cannon.