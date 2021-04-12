GIRLS SOCCER: Pirates hold off Ragin’ Bulls in the ‘Battle of the Ridge’

“We just had to make sure we just stayed strong on the back end and didn’t do anything silly,” said Porter Ridge coach Ron Ladimir.

On the other end, Hickory Ridge junior keeper Gracie Murray bounced back quickly from the early goal, with four saves to close out the first half, including a huge breakaway save just two minutes into the game - right after the initial score.

Coming out of halftime, Murray was not nearly as busy, as the Ragin’ Bulls dominated time of possession in the second half. For the first 20 minutes, the ball was almost exclusively on the Pirates’ side of the pitch, with Hickory Ridge amassing seven shots, while Porter Ridge had none.

“We don’t normally get down in games,” said Hickory Ridge coach Todd Spinell. “That was something that was going to be difficult for us, but we bounced back right away.”

Yet just as before, Garcia was solid between the pipes for the Pirates. She had a few big saves and handled the ball well despite Hickory Ridge continually pressing right around her goal and continued to display the type of play that has resulted in Porter Ridge only allowing two goals in its eight games. All seven Pirates wins this season haven been shutouts.