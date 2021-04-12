GIRLS SOCCER: Pirates hold off Ragin’ Bulls in the ‘Battle of the Ridge’

HARRISBURG – Indian Trail Porter Ridge’s girls soccer team secured a 2-0 victory over Hickory Ridge in a key Southwestern 4A Conference matchup Monday on Senior Night at “The Ridge.”
With the loss, the Ragin’ Bulls move to 5-2 overall and 5-2 in the SW4A, where they sit in third place. The Pirates, meanwhile, move to 7-1 overall and in conference play, and now firmly sit second in the league standings.
The winning score came from Pirates junior midfielder Olivia Santos, who sent a pass from forward Makayla Wheelock into the net just 1½ minutes into the contest.
After that early score, Hickory Ridge doubled down and forced play into the Pirates’ end of the field. Senior midfielder Alexis Williams was a large part of that quick turnaround, taking the ball away from Porter Ridge and leading Hickory Ridge down the field as the Ragin’ Bulls tried to even the score.
“It was really important to me, I guess you could say because it was my Senior Night,” said Williams. “But I just wanted to leave my mark, just using what I’ve learned and applying it to a match as big as this one.”
Despite Hickory Ridge’s added pressure, Pirates junior goalkeeper Michelle Garcia never flinched, stopping all four Ragin’ Bulls shots on goal in the first half with diving saves.
“We just had to make sure we just stayed strong on the back end and didn’t do anything silly,” said Porter Ridge coach Ron Ladimir.
On the other end, Hickory Ridge junior keeper Gracie Murray bounced back quickly from the early goal, with four saves to close out the first half, including a huge breakaway save just two minutes into the game - right after the initial score.
Coming out of halftime, Murray was not nearly as busy, as the Ragin’ Bulls dominated time of possession in the second half. For the first 20 minutes, the ball was almost exclusively on the Pirates’ side of the pitch, with Hickory Ridge amassing seven shots, while Porter Ridge had none.
“We don’t normally get down in games,” said Hickory Ridge coach Todd Spinell. “That was something that was going to be difficult for us, but we bounced back right away.”
Yet just as before, Garcia was solid between the pipes for the Pirates. She had a few big saves and handled the ball well despite Hickory Ridge continually pressing right around her goal and continued to display the type of play that has resulted in Porter Ridge only allowing two goals in its eight games. All seven Pirates wins this season haven been shutouts.
Garcia had to leave the game midway through the second half, as a result of a heavy collision while diving for a save, but junior Camille Dees filled in well in her absence, making three saves.
Porter Ridge’s defense, led by senior Bella Rowland and junior Sallie Garner, also played a large part in fending off Hickory Ridge’s energized offensive.
“They’re one of the best teams in the conference,” said Garner of the Bulls. “If we could get a shutout against them, that would put us close to the top.”
A big reason why the Ragin’ Bulls maintained their steady offense was because of their back line. Junior captain Maddie Steele, junior Julianna Granetzke and senior captain Allie Whitestone kept the ball securely in the Ragin’ Bulls’ clutches.
A change in formation as a result of the score - 1-0 in favor of Porter Ridge - ultimately led to the Pirates finding a prime opportunity to put the game away.
With just three Ragin’ Bulls playing defense, Pirates freshman Margaret Garner found a seam and pushed the ball past the Hickory Ridge back line. From there, it was off to the races. Garner dashed ahead and sniped a shot into the net with fewer than 13 minutes remaining, putting Porter Ridge ahead 2-0 on the Pirates’ first shot of the second half.
“We changed formations two different times,” Spinell said. “Lastly, we ended in a 3-4-3, just trying to get one in, move players around. (The next game) is going to be very similar to this. It’s always going to be low scoring, and it’s the ‘Battle of the Ridge’ again, so we’ll see.”
Porter Ridge’s offense had a little more life in it after Garner’s goal, but the Ragin’ Bulls still pressed on, trying to break through. Senior Lily McConnell, junior Maddie Milliron, and sophomore Gracie Capel - all midfielders - put up multiple shots toward the end of the game, just barely missing the net on various occasions, as Hickory Ridge tallied 11 total shots in the frame.
“We had to stay together as a team, that’s the biggest thing, because I know we were all discouraged after the second goal happened,” said Capel. “We just had to keep going, keep trying, even if that meant putting three in the back like we did, just still trying to get that one goal.”