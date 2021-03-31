GIRLS SOCCER: Spiders roll by Bulldogs on Senior Night

CONCORD – It was a Senior Night to remember for the Concord High School girls soccer team, as the Spiders pulled away late to defeat Jay M. Robinson 6-3.
Despite the convincing final score in favor of the Spiders, it was the Bulldogs who controlled the action early.
Jay M. Robinson’s Natalie Puskar scored the first of the game’s nine goals midway through the first half when she skated around the Spider defense and sent it through the net.
Concord would answer with two goals in the next 11 minutes of play.
The first came from Elena Foley when she teed it up from 20 yards away, while the second came from Sophia Guerriero when she got past the Bulldogs and capitalized on a nice through ball.
With about five minutes left in the half, the Bulldogs would get their equalizer.
After Concord goalkeeper Alicia Aguilar made a phenomenal diving save, the ball trickled out to Jay M. Robinson’s Zahria Shipp, who turned and fired a shot that soared into the goal before Aguilar had recovered.
Suddenly, the Spiders found themselves at the half in a tied game, with the Bulldogs ready to spoil the Concord seniors’ celebration.
Yet the second half turned out closer to how the Spiders expected the game to go.
After a scoreless 18 minutes to start the half, Concord seniors Gracie Adkins and Ana Dominguez each scored in a span of 1 minute, 30 seconds.
This stretched the Spiders out to a comfortable two-goal lead, and they never looked back.
Foley and Guerriero would each score another as the Spiders pulled further away from the feisty Bulldogs.
Jay M. Robinson’s Hannah Schachner scored her team’s only second-half goal with 7:47 left in the period.
The Bulldogs, who are a very young team with six freshmen and only three seniors, showed promise early but simply could not maintain it through the entire 80-minute contest.
“In the first half, we were holding our own,” Jay M. Robinson coach John Lewis said, “but in the second half, (Concord) showed a lot more energy and effort. They got the first goal, and that changed the tide a bit.”
Lewis believes this goal stifled his team’s momentum and heavily affected its morale.
“When you have a young squad, a goal either way can change the attitude of the game which will affect the outcome of the game,” Lewis continued.
In addition to being young, the Bulldogs are also not a deep team. Lewis had only three players on his bench that he could rotate in.
This combination of inexperience and tired legs became the Bulldogs’ downfall.
On the other side, the Spiders were displeased with their first-half effort and found ways to build momentum of their own.
“(The Bulldogs) came out, and they were ready to play,” Concord coach Taylor Strode said. “They wanted the game from the get-go. For us, it was more about getting comfortable and settling into the game. Once we get going, we can really make things happen.”
A primary reason for the Spiders getting going was the humbling reality of it being Senior Night.
The Spiders opted to run their Senior Night festivities at halftime, with each of the team’s six seniors being recognized.
According to Adkins, the ceremony lit a fire in her teammates’ bellies.
“We did not want to lose on Senior Night,” said Adkins, who has signed with Francis Marion University in South Carolina. “It’s a pretty big deal for us. We had a moment of realization and said that we were not going to let (Jay M. Robinson) beat us on our Senior Night.”
The Spiders will get one day off before traveling to Cox Mill Thursday night to take on the Chargers, who are tied for first place in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. The Spiders currently sit in third place.