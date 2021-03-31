GIRLS SOCCER: Spiders roll by Bulldogs on Senior Night

This combination of inexperience and tired legs became the Bulldogs’ downfall.

On the other side, the Spiders were displeased with their first-half effort and found ways to build momentum of their own.

“(The Bulldogs) came out, and they were ready to play,” Concord coach Taylor Strode said. “They wanted the game from the get-go. For us, it was more about getting comfortable and settling into the game. Once we get going, we can really make things happen.”

A primary reason for the Spiders getting going was the humbling reality of it being Senior Night.

The Spiders opted to run their Senior Night festivities at halftime, with each of the team’s six seniors being recognized.

According to Adkins, the ceremony lit a fire in her teammates’ bellies.

“We did not want to lose on Senior Night,” said Adkins, who has signed with Francis Marion University in South Carolina. “It’s a pretty big deal for us. We had a moment of realization and said that we were not going to let (Jay M. Robinson) beat us on our Senior Night.”