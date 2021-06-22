GIRLS TENNIS: Hill, Bovard to represent Cabarrus at state competitions

CONCORD – High school tennis in North Carolina is down to its final weekend.

And two players from schools in Cabarrus County will be part of the action when the girls tennis state championships are held on Friday and Saturday.

Jay M. Robinson freshman Madison Hill, who dominated the South Piedmont 3A Conference this spring, has qualified for the Class 3A state tournament, while Mount Pleasant standout junior Lucy Bovard earned the right to compete in the Class 1A/2A tournament.

A week after being named SPC Player of the Year, Hill was the runner-up in last week’s 3A Midwest Regional competition at Les Myers Park.

In the 3A state tournament, which will be held in the Burlington Tennis Complex, Hill faces off against Cameron Union Pines’ River Britt in Friday’s first round.

Bovard was the third-place finisher in the 2A Midwest Regional last week in Salisbury, but she also was the toast of her league. Bovard entered the regional tournament on a hot streak after winning the Rocky River 2A/3A Conference individual championship and earning Player of the Year honors.

Bovard, who has committed to Sweet Briar College in Virginia, will open 1A/2A state tournament play at the Cary Tennis Park by matching up against Trinity Wheatmore’s Hanna Carter in the first round.