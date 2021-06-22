 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GIRLS TENNIS: Hill, Bovard to represent Cabarrus at state competitions
0 Comments
top story

GIRLS TENNIS: Hill, Bovard to represent Cabarrus at state competitions

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
06-23 MADISON HILL and LUCY BOVARD

From left, Jay M. Robinson's Madison Hill and Mount Pleasant's Lucy Bovard

CONCORD – High school tennis in North Carolina is down to its final weekend.

And two players from schools in Cabarrus County will be part of the action when the girls tennis state championships are held on Friday and Saturday.

Jay M. Robinson freshman Madison Hill, who dominated the South Piedmont 3A Conference this spring, has qualified for the Class 3A state tournament, while Mount Pleasant standout junior Lucy Bovard earned the right to compete in the Class 1A/2A tournament.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A week after being named SPC Player of the Year, Hill was the runner-up in last week’s 3A Midwest Regional competition at Les Myers Park.

In the 3A state tournament, which will be held in the Burlington Tennis Complex, Hill faces off against Cameron Union Pines’ River Britt in Friday’s first round.  

Bovard was the third-place finisher in the 2A Midwest Regional last week in Salisbury, but she also was the toast of her league. Bovard entered the regional tournament on a hot streak after winning the Rocky River 2A/3A Conference individual championship and earning Player of the Year honors.

Bovard, who has committed to Sweet Briar College in Virginia, will open 1A/2A state tournament play at the Cary Tennis Park by matching up against Trinity Wheatmore’s Hanna Carter in the first round.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michigan officials celebrate state reopening

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mount Pleasant native wins another national-level masonry competition
Local News

Mount Pleasant native wins another national-level masonry competition

  • Updated

“I spent a lot of time practicing especially when I was in high school. I would practice every day. I’d go to school and build a project to practice for the masonry contest every single day. Sometimes I’d build two or three a day. I’d go to school and I’d build one and sometimes two at school and then I’d come home and build another one some days and it really pays off when you win."

Massive Outer Banks home goes up in flames, leaving dozens displaced, officials say
State and Regional News

Massive Outer Banks home goes up in flames, leaving dozens displaced, officials say

  • Updated

Jun. 21—A fire tore through a massive Outer Banks home on Father's Day, leaving dozens displaced in the popular tourist destination, officials said. Facebook user Sheila Foster Davies said it was about 4 a.m. Sunday when she woke up to someone pounding at her door and telling her to evacuate. Video she posted online shows flames leaping from a nearby home in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina. ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts