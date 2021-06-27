GIRLS TENNIS: Hill is state runner-up, Bovard a quarterfinalist

CONCORD – Going into the 2021 season, Jay M. Robinson girls tennis coach Rebekah Stokes knew she had a talented freshman player in Madison Hill joining the team.
But a few months later, Stokes admits she didn’t know quite how far the precocious Hill could go as a rookie, especially playing in a conference full of quality competition.
Spoiler alert: Hill did just fine.
And then some.
Hill made it the Class 3A state singles finals this weekend. She wound up finishing as runner-up to Charlotte Catholic junior Maggie Gehrig, falling 6-2, 6-2 in the championship match on Saturday at Burlington Tennis Center.
Meanwhile, at the Class 2A championships at Cary Tennis Park, Mount Pleasant junior Lucy Bovard reached the quarterfinals before succumbing to Washington’s Mary Emma Holscher 1-6, 7-6 (7-1), 6-1.
For Hill, the Bulldog opened by defeating Union Pines’ River Britt 6-2, 6-1 in the first round Friday. She followed that up the same day by downing Fayetteville Forestview’s Rennie Liu 6-2, 6-3.
In the semifinals Saturday morning, Hill knocked off Wilmington New Hanover’s Peyton Philemon 7-6 (10-8), 2-6, 6-1.
To say the least, her coach was impressed.
“I knew she was good, but I didn’t quite see state championship until we kind of got through our Cox Mill and Northwest matches,” Stokes said. “Then I knew she was going to go pretty close to the finish line.”
This season, Hill tore through South Piedmont 3A Conference, winning the league tournament title without losing a game. For her efforts, she was named SPC Player of the Year. Hill then went on to region play and was the runner-up there to advance to the state tournament.
Stokes said Hill’s ability to advance to the state finals as a freshman speaks volumes about her – as a player and a person.
“I think it’s big for her,” said Stokes, who also coaches the Jay M. Robinson volleyball team. “It shows, coming out as a freshman and pretty much dominating in our conference, she held her own against players that are two, three, four years older than her in a sport that age means a lot. She’s just been phenomenal.
“She’s mature beyond her years for sure – well beyond,” Stokes added. “Coming into the year, we had a team of seniors, and she was just the leader in every aspect of it. She held herself well and was humble and respectful. I see college in her future, for sure.”
As for Bovard, she, too, represented herself well against the best 2A players in North Carolina. Bovard was the Rocky River 2A/3A Conference singles champion and Player of the Year, and she finished third in the 2A Midwest Regional tournament last week.