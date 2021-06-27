GIRLS TENNIS: Hill is state runner-up, Bovard a quarterfinalist

“I knew she was good, but I didn’t quite see state championship until we kind of got through our Cox Mill and Northwest matches,” Stokes said. “Then I knew she was going to go pretty close to the finish line.”

This season, Hill tore through South Piedmont 3A Conference, winning the league tournament title without losing a game. For her efforts, she was named SPC Player of the Year. Hill then went on to region play and was the runner-up there to advance to the state tournament.

Stokes said Hill’s ability to advance to the state finals as a freshman speaks volumes about her – as a player and a person.

“I think it’s big for her,” said Stokes, who also coaches the Jay M. Robinson volleyball team. “It shows, coming out as a freshman and pretty much dominating in our conference, she held her own against players that are two, three, four years older than her in a sport that age means a lot. She’s just been phenomenal.

“She’s mature beyond her years for sure – well beyond,” Stokes added. “Coming into the year, we had a team of seniors, and she was just the leader in every aspect of it. She held herself well and was humble and respectful. I see college in her future, for sure.”