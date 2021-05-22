GIRLS TRACK & FIELD: Chargers take home conference title for third year in a row

CONCORD – On Saturday at West Cabarrus High School, Cox Mill’s girls track and field team came away with a team victory at the South Piedmont 3A conference championships for the third year in a row. The meet consisted of only finals races due to the shortened season caused by COVID.
Cox Mill came away with 200 points as a team, soundly defeating the rest of the field, as runner-up Northwest Cabarrus had 153.
“These kids have worked so hard, and they’re exceptional,” said Cox Mill coach Tiffany Ramsey. “It’s amazing, it really is, and I’m just so happy for them that they’re finally getting the rewards for the work that they’ve put in.”
Cox Mill shined on many fronts throughout the day, especially in the long-distance running events. Junior Kaitlyn Jones had two individual gold medals - in the 1600- and 3200-meter runs - to lead the way for the Chargers.
“The team morale just helped (us) get through it, and there was a lot of pressure today because I really wanted to win,” said Jones, “and the competition really just hypes you up.”
Jones’ fellow Chargers had their fair share of accomplishments, with junior Natalie Williams taking first place in the 800-meter run and the 4x800 relay, as well as coming in second to Jones in the 1600.
Cox Mill seniors T’Kye Presley and Fransaya Sio grabbed gold in the 4x200 relay with Yanira Finley and Kendra Barnes. Presley also won the 300 hurdles and placed second in the 4x100 with Barnes, Finley and Deonna Koonce. Sio won the triple jump and took second place in the long jump.
“Just to be able to run with my friends, I think that’s my favorite part about running, just to have my friends with me,” said Jones.
But Cox Mill did not corner the market on standout performances. Northwest Cabarrus junior Chaunesse Barringer placed first in the 400-meter dash and the long jump with a leap of 18 feet and 7 inches, good for top-10 in the state - and took second in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. A.L. Brown junior Hannah Foxx was the one who finished ahead of Barringer in those two races, taking home gold in the 100 and 200.
West Cabarrus junior Jaynissa Cauthen tallied a pair of golds in the 4x100 relay and 100 hurdles and a silver in the 300 hurdles.
For the throwers, Central Cabarrus senior Nyah Edwards placed first in the discus with a throw of 114 feet and 6 inches, and took silver in the shot put, where Concord senior Mahalia Stainback took gold.
RESULTS
Team Scores
1 Cox Mill, 200
2 Northwest Cabarrus, 153
3 West Cabarrus, 102
4 Central Cabarrus, 77
5 A.L. Brown, 38
6 Concord, 36
7 Jay M. Robinson, 29
Individuals
100-meter dash
1 Hannah Foxx (A.L. Brown), 12.30
2 Chaunesse Barringer (Northwest Cabarrus), 12.50
3 Sydney Krause (Central Cabarrus), 12.96
100-meter hurdles
1 Jaynissa Cauthen (West Cabarrus), 17.75
2 Jasmine Clark (West Cabarrus), 19.45
3 Lilly Garcia (Northwest Cabarrus), 19.55
200-meter dash
1 Hannah Foxx (A.L. Brown), 25.11
2 Chaunesse Barringer (Northwest Cabarrus), 25.96
3 Amaya Barnette (Jay M. Robinson), 27.27
300-meter hurdles
1 T’Kye Presley (Cox Mill), 48.20
2 Jaynissa Cauthen (West Cabarrus), 49.51
3 Yanira Finley (Cox Mill) 52.25
400-meter dash
1 Chaunesse Barringer (Northwest Cabarrus), 1:01.05
2 Amaya Barnette (Jay M. Robinson), 1:02.05
3 Kendra Barnes (Cox Mill), 1:03.62
800-meter run
1 Natalie Williams (Cox Mill), 2:37.41
2 Amy Connick (Cox Mill), 2:43.20
3 Sophie Newhouse (Northwest Cabarrus), 2:44.67
1,600-meter run
1 Kaitlyn Jones (Cox Mill), 5:48.15
2 Natalie Williams (Cox Mill), 5:49.19
3 Amy Connick (Cox Mill), 6:03.28
3,200-meter run
1 Kaitlyn Jones (Cox Mill), 13:34.83
2 Madeline Newhouse (West Cabarrus), 14:04.27
3 Amy Connick (Cox Mill), 14:33.90
4x100 relay
1 West Cabarrus (Jaynissa Cauthen, Taylor David, Kamryn Robinson, Jasmine Clark), 51.07
2 Cox Mill (Kendra Barnes, Deonna Koonce, Yanira Finley, T’Kye Presley), 51.41
3 Northwest Cabarrus (G.G. Dunn, Aspen King, Janae Hobbs, Aliciah Fields), 53.32
4x200 relay
1 Cox Mill (Fransaya Sio, Yanira Finley, Kendra Barnes, T’Kye Presley), 1:47.39
2 Central Cabarrus (Emma Seymour, Samantha Nosalek, Imari Knight, Sydney Krause), 1:54.02
3 Northwest Cabarrus (Aliciah Fields, G.G. Dunn, Iyana Farrar, Janae Hobbs), 1:54.04
4x400 relay
1 Northwest Cabarrus (Janae Hobbs, Iyana Farrar, Sophie Newhouse, Aspen King), 4:43.62
2 West Cabarrus (Taylor David, Jariah Chambers, Alayjah Jordan, Emariyah Raccliffe), 4:45.26
3 Cox Mill (Zoe Conley, Sharee Jackson, Leilani Jones, Constance Waldrop), 5:12.64
4x800 relay
1 Cox Mill (Cameron Gibson, Carlisle Ballantyne, Alexa Loney, Natalie Williams), 11:27.39
2 Northwest Cabarrus (Melanie Newman, Sophie Newhouse, Katelyn Rink, Kristina Weaver), 11:37.45
3 West Cabarrus (Sarah Grimm, Madeline Newhouse, Ashlyn Shivery, Kiana Barr), 12:20.46
Shot put
1 Mahalia Stainback (Concord), 32-8.5
2 Nyah Edwards (Central Cabarrus), 31-5.5
3 Kristina Noje (Cox Mill), 31-3
Discus
1 Nyah Edwards (Central Cabarrus), 114-6
2 Makayla Anderson (Northwest Cabarrus), 97-0
3 Janille Joseph (Concord), 74-06
High jump
1 Nia Easterwood (Cox Mill), 5-3
2 Aliciah Fields (Northwest Cabarrus), 5-0
3 Kristina Noje (Cox Mill), 4-10
Long jump
1 Chaunesse Barringer (Northwest Cabarrus), 18-7
2 Fransaya Sio (Cox Mill), 16-7.75
3 Jahalia Wright (Central Cabarrus), 16-3
Triple jump
1 Fransaya Sio (Cox Mill), 34-10
2 Jahalia Wright (Central Cabarrus), 33-11.5
3 Abigail Guinto Avila (Concord), 32-11
Pole vault
1 Lilly Garcia (Northwest Cabarrus), 6-6