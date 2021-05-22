GIRLS TRACK & FIELD: Chargers take home conference title for third year in a row

CONCORD – On Saturday at West Cabarrus High School, Cox Mill’s girls track and field team came away with a team victory at the South Piedmont 3A conference championships for the third year in a row. The meet consisted of only finals races due to the shortened season caused by COVID.

Cox Mill came away with 200 points as a team, soundly defeating the rest of the field, as runner-up Northwest Cabarrus had 153.

“These kids have worked so hard, and they’re exceptional,” said Cox Mill coach Tiffany Ramsey. “It’s amazing, it really is, and I’m just so happy for them that they’re finally getting the rewards for the work that they’ve put in.”

Cox Mill shined on many fronts throughout the day, especially in the long-distance running events. Junior Kaitlyn Jones had two individual gold medals - in the 1600- and 3200-meter runs - to lead the way for the Chargers.

“The team morale just helped (us) get through it, and there was a lot of pressure today because I really wanted to win,” said Jones, “and the competition really just hypes you up.”

Jones’ fellow Chargers had their fair share of accomplishments, with junior Natalie Williams taking first place in the 800-meter run and the 4x800 relay, as well as coming in second to Jones in the 1600.