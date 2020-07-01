Gov. Cooper does not issue statewide plan for reopening schools as planned

RALEIGH — Governor Roy Cooper did not issue a statewide directive Wednesday on the opening of schools like he was expected.
Schools did have warning this would happen as the Governor’s office announced it would not be issuing a directive in a statement Tuesday, but it wasn’t much of one as Kannapolis City Schools were talking about waiting for the Governor’s statement as recently as a meeting Monday.
KCS and Cabarrus County Schools were both waiting anxiously for guidance on the opening of schools, but they will have to wait at least a while longer.
“We are not issuing a statewide directive today on how schools should be open in the fall. But we will soon,” Cooper said at his Wednesday press conference. “We want to get our students back in the classroom, and we want to make sure we get this right.”
Guidance for the opening of schools has been spotty in recent weeks as both KCS and CCS brought up conflicting instruction on the number of students who could be on a bus as the start of the school year as well as who should be wearing masks on school-provided transportation.
With year-round schools such as Wolf Meadow Elementary scheduled to open in July, time is running out for districts to parse out their exact plans for the reopening of educational institutions.
Cooper did line up a plan for instances such as this, but he did not go into much detail in his press conference.
“We ask that those schools conduct remote learning until the decision is made for in-person learning,” he said. “Our goal remains getting children back in classroom for in-person instruction that's safe for students and their teachers.
“To meet that goal, we need everyone to do what works, the three Ws – wear a face covering over your mouth and nose, wash your hands, and wait six feet apart. Especially the face covering part, which we learn every day to be more and more important to this process.”
North Carolina has become one of several hot spots in the nation for stark rises in cases of COVID-19 in the state since reopening in May. Cooper issued an order last week stating citizens are required to wear a mask in public as of 5 p.m. Friday.
However, as part of the Governor’s executive order 147: “Law enforcement personnel are not authorized to criminally enforce the Face Covering Requirements of this executive order against individual workers, customers or patrons.”
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the state has seen 66,513 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,373 deaths. There are 901 residents currently hospitalized.
North Carolina saw its highest jump in positive tests in one day July 1 with 1,843 cases reported by the NCDHHS.
Cabarrus County had 1,139 cases of COVID-19 as of Monday (that number will be updated soon) with 33 deaths. Since reopening the state Memorial Day weekend, the County’s number of cases has nearly tripled (431 on May 22).
The North Carolina Association of Educators issued a statement in support of the Governor's decision not to announce a re-opening plan for schools.
“How to re-open North Carolina school buildings, bus garages, and administrative offices is a critical decision, and we are incredibly thankful for Governor Cooper’s thoughtful and thorough approach,” Tamika Walker Kelly, President of the North Carolina Association of Educators, said. “COVID information is changing on a daily basis, and the health and safety of all of our state’s educators, students, and their families is at stake.
"It is far more important to get this decision right than to get it done quickly. NCAE looks forward to working with the Governor and the State Board of Education to ensure educator voices continue to be heard in the planning to safely re-open our schools for students and all educators.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!