Graduates of Rowan-Cabarrus Community College’s Certified Logistics Technician Program moving directly into desired jobs

SALISBURY – Rowan-Cabarrus Community College recently graduated the first class from its new Certified Logistics Technician program, and students already have landed jobs with local companies. The short-term training program is designed to prepare candidates for positions at area logistics and fulfillment facilities such as Chewy, Aldi, Dillard’s and Food Lion.

Trina West credits the training program for giving her a competitive edge at online pet supply company Chewy, where she was hired as a fulfillment specialist with full-time status and benefits.

“Without this program, I do not believe I would be where I am today,” West said. After leaving the workforce for several years due to an injury, she learned about the Certified Logistics Technician program and believed it could help her get a job quickly, even with a gap in her resume.

“I’m very happy to be back at work and to be able to support myself. I’m a person who likes to be challenged, and I do everything to the best of my ability,” she said. “But I had been out of the workforce and knew it would not be easy to get back. I had applied at Chewy before, but I had not heard anything. Once I got into the course, I applied again and got the job.”