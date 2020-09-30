Green in name only: Cabarrus Warriors’ freshman quarterback has no problem proving ready to carry load

“Tyler did an excellent job for us tonight of getting us in the right position and making plays for us when plays weren’t there,” said Bolton. “And that’s something you can’t teach. When a play breaks down, a quarterback can have a V-gap escape or a D-gap escape and find an open guy, that’s special.

“For a 14-, 15-year-old kid to go out there and do that against a team with 16 seniors with that kind of poise, he’s going to be special for us as we go through. So we’re excited.”

Dickens was the quarterback last year but agrees that Bolton did the right thing by naming Green the starter for this season. And Green is just as complimentary of Dickens, his senior tight end, whose willingness to be a good teammate was evident when he asked Bolton to put him in a different position that would most help the team.

At 6 feet 3 and 155 pounds, Green has some good size for a freshman. Also making you forget how old he is was his play on the Warriors’ first possession against the Knights.

Green completed four of six pass attempts for 31 yards, and Jones’ 34-yard blast around the left side took Cabarrus all the way to the North Raleigh 4-yard line. Todd Pelino’s 21-yard field goal brought the Warriors to within 7-3.

