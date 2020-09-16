Harrisburg approves early subdivision plans, one new one old

The developer was not required to submit another rezoning application despite not gaining pedestrian access easement rights, as had been intended, Planning and Zoning Director Sushil Nepal said.

“We are not changing the conditional rezoning that was approved. There was a condition put with an intent that said the applicant will try to get an easement, it was not a required easement. The applicant did do their best and worked with the property owners to get that easement,” Nepal said. “Since they were unable to do so, we have presented an alternate condition to satisfy that intent that was expressed during the rezoning.”

Brookdale Village Townhomes

The original preliminary plat for 50 town homes to be developed on 5.58 acres of Brookdale Village Town Homes was reviewed and approved by the town council Sept. 12, 2016.

The final plat for the townhomes was not submitted within the 2-year period required by the Harrisburg Unified Development Ordinance Subdivision Regulations. The original preliminary plat then expired.

The revised preliminary plat that the town council approved includes buffer areas and added amenities to the common area – these were missing from the previous approval.

Both of these subdivisions will now work toward final plat approval.