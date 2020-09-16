Harrisburg approves early subdivision plans, one new one old

HARRISBURG – The Harrisburg Town Council approved two subdivision preliminary plats during its meeting Monday.
The council approved a new preliminary plat for an age restricted community and renewed a preliminary plat for an existing subdivision.
Calloway Subdivision
This subdivision will be located on 30.21 acres at the Southeast corner of Robinson Church Road and Rocky River Road.
The property was rezoned Jan. 8, 2018 to Conditional Residential Compact. The initial plans that were described during the rezoning encompassed 81 age-restricted lots. The preliminary plat includes 73 age-restricted lots. The lots will be age-restricted to 55 years of age and older.
The developer will work with the town to install some road improvements. This will include widening Robinson Church Road to install a left turn lane into the development and the addition of a left turn lane at the intersection of Robinson Church and Rocky River roads.
Instead of dedicating 2.4 acres of required public open space, the developer has opted to pay a fee of $83,857 – $34,390 per acre.
The developer has also opted to pay a $40,236.30 fee-in-lieu of pedestrian access easement rights, which had been originally intended in the rezoning.
The developer was not required to submit another rezoning application despite not gaining pedestrian access easement rights, as had been intended, Planning and Zoning Director Sushil Nepal said.
“We are not changing the conditional rezoning that was approved. There was a condition put with an intent that said the applicant will try to get an easement, it was not a required easement. The applicant did do their best and worked with the property owners to get that easement,” Nepal said. “Since they were unable to do so, we have presented an alternate condition to satisfy that intent that was expressed during the rezoning.”
Brookdale Village Townhomes
The original preliminary plat for 50 town homes to be developed on 5.58 acres of Brookdale Village Town Homes was reviewed and approved by the town council Sept. 12, 2016.
The final plat for the townhomes was not submitted within the 2-year period required by the Harrisburg Unified Development Ordinance Subdivision Regulations. The original preliminary plat then expired.
The revised preliminary plat that the town council approved includes buffer areas and added amenities to the common area – these were missing from the previous approval.
Both of these subdivisions will now work toward final plat approval.
