Harrisburg denies virtual public hearing re-do, prefers future in-person meeting

HARRISBURG – The Harrisburg Town Council denied setting second virtual public hearing dates for the annexation and rezoning requests for a property that the council previously denied during the April council meeting.
Epcon Communities requested for the property at 7800 Robinson Church Rd to be annexed into the town and rezoned for a potential development of develop 77 age-restricted singlefamily detached residential dwellings. During the April meeting, Epcon had several technical difficulties during the hearing. But the council voted to deny the rezoning. During the vote, four council members voted against rezoning, two voted for it. Since the rezoning was denied, the annexation vote was not needed, but a public hearing was held. No one spoke.
After the April council meeting, Town Manager Haynes Brigman said, the developer asked town staff if they could present the same information about the project to the town council again in an in-person meeting. The developer had concerns that, due to the technical difficulties, not everyone in the teleconference was able to receive all of the information, Brigman said.
Normally, the town’s ordinances would require a developer to wait 12 months before being heard by the council a second time for the same project, if the council denies a rezoning.
During last month’s meeting, the town council agreed to hold virtual public hearings through a new system. Applicants will have a hearing during one month. The council would then table the hearing until the following month’s meeting. This, Brigman said, would allow more time to answer questions.
In May, the council agreed to hold the public hearing again and planned for it to be held in-person. Due to the extension of Governor Roy Cooper’s phase two – and due to the uncertainty about when in-person meetings will resume – Brigman said, town staff chose to give the council the option to hold the public hearing again virtually.
“When we made that decision back in May to rehear the case, we didn’t know that we would be here in August not knowing when we could have in-person meetings,” he said.
Council members had concerns about the public hearing being held virtually for a second time considering the issues from the first meeting. Councilman Rodney Dellinger asked what would happen if there were technical difficulties again. Councilman Ian Patrick agreed with Dillinger’s concerns and asked what the town could do to ensure the developer could not ask to be heard a third time if there were more technical difficulties.
“I can see this snow balling and occurring again and again,” he said. “I don’t want to set that precedent.”
Since the council voted against holding a second virtual public hearing for the rezoning and annexation of the property, the developer will wait to have an in-person hearing once they are permitted again.
