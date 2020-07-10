Harrisburg Elementary announces Cup winner virtually after first year of Ron Clark Academy's House System

HARRISBURG — Akeelah Smith, Will Karriker, E.J. Brower and Mollie Jessup were named the Heads of Houses for the 2020-21 year at Harrisburg Elementary as part of the Ron Clark House System which the school tried out for the first time in 2019-20.
In what has been a bizarre, unconventional and hectic school year throughout the district, state and nation, Harrisburg Elementary was able to bring the year to a close on a high note with AMISTAD taking home the first ever House Cup as part of this brand new system they tried out on campus.
Ron L. Clark, Jr. is an American educator who has worked with disadvantaged students in rural North Carolina and New York City and founded the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, Georgia. He founded the Ron Clark Academy in 2007 and with it came the House System which is designed to “help your school or district confidently implement processes that build character, relationships, and school spirit.”
The system features four Houses or Teams: ISIBINDI, AMISTAD, REVEUR and ALTRUISMO. Every house has its own theme with ISIBINDI being the House of Courage, AMISTAD the House of Friendship, REVEUR the House of Dreamers and ALTRUISMO the House of Givers.
Clark made his system available free before the start of the 2019-20 school year and several Harrisburg Elementary teachers decided they would like to try it out.
Kate Quigley is a fourth-grade teacher and in charge of the AMISTAD house. She said they didn’t fully commit to the idea of trying out the House system until July or August, but that didn’t keep the program from succeeding on campus.
In the House system, students were randomly drafted into one of the four groups by a drawing early in the year.
Whatever color a student drew out of a bucket that was the House they were put in. While some wanted to be in Houses they weren’t ultimately drafted into, the school truly embraced the nature of the system where students earn points for many different things and compete against other Houses to win the House Cup at the end of the year.
Students can earn points for academics, behavior, community service, kindness and whatever else that could possibly be thought of. Students have so openly embraced the system, and the nature of it, they actually started asking for other classmates to earn points for good things they saw others doing.
“I think when they’re aware of other people it makes them more aware of themselves,” Chelsea Chandler, a fifth-grade teacher and the leader of REVEUR House, said.
She added: “Even though we’re different and even though we have the different houses, we’re still building one another up and helping to support one another which is what we hope that they continue to do as they become adults.”
That’s the entire point of Ron Clark’s system. It markets itself as a “dynamic, exciting, and proven way to create a positive climate and culture for students and staff,” and that is exactly what the teachers have found at Harrisburg Elementary.
“We were just trying to get the kids to be better citizens overall,” Quigley said. “Still put the competition in there because they like that, all kids like that competition, but to hear what they had to say about people being nicer and enjoying things and there being excitement back in school and positivity back in school, that meant a lot to me that they felt that had happened this year.”
Melanie Rathke is a fourth-grade teacher and in charge of the ALTRUISMO House.
She recounted a time when one student stood up in front of her House and said, “in the beginning all I wanted was points, but now I realize that it just feels good to do stuff for other people and that’s what we wanted to see.”
That kind of thinking became commonplace during Rathke’s year and brought students together in ways she might not have expected.
“Some have a sense of belonging that they didn’t have before we started the house system,” she said.
Lindsey Turner is a fourth-grade teacher and leads the ISIBINDI House.
“It’s helping to build stronger connections,” she said.
COVID-19 did put a damper on a lot of the plans for the House system. While all four Houses were supposed to have their own holidays, only three were able to hold them.
ISIBINDI’s day was supposed to be Tuesday, March 17, but that came two days after Governor Roy Cooper announced schools would close for two weeks throughout the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Soon after that school was pushed back for another month and ultimately went fully online for the remainder of the academic year.
But the plans for ISIBINDI’s holiday were not scrapped altogether, they were just pushed back. The plan for the House was to re-beautify the courtyards at the school by planting around the building. They weren’t able to do that in March but they still plan to make the garden whenever they are able to get back on campus.
That has been the theme for much of the end of the year. The enthusiasm the House system had on campus has carried over into the future as the school is planning to expand to every grade at Harrisburg Elementary in 2020-21. Kindergarten will join AMISTAD, first will be in REVEUR, second goes to ALTRUISMO and third to ISIBINDI.
The school and its teachers came into this year not knowing what to expect from Ron Clark’s House System, but now there is an excitement about how far they could possibly take it.
“We really had no idea what we were doing,” Quigley said. “And I really still don’t know entirely everything we can do, but we know that after this year there’s definitely changes that we need to sit down and make and tweaks that we need to do because it’s the first year…but it’s working.”
Chandler added: “We’ve worked really hard to make sure that they know even though we are from the REVEUR House or the ALTRUISMO House or whatever, we still support one another and we’re all working toward a common goal and that goal is to be better citizens in our school and to reach out to our community.”
