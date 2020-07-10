Harrisburg Elementary announces Cup winner virtually after first year of Ron Clark Academy's House System

“It’s helping to build stronger connections,” she said.

COVID-19 did put a damper on a lot of the plans for the House system. While all four Houses were supposed to have their own holidays, only three were able to hold them.

ISIBINDI’s day was supposed to be Tuesday, March 17, but that came two days after Governor Roy Cooper announced schools would close for two weeks throughout the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Soon after that school was pushed back for another month and ultimately went fully online for the remainder of the academic year.

But the plans for ISIBINDI’s holiday were not scrapped altogether, they were just pushed back. The plan for the House was to re-beautify the courtyards at the school by planting around the building. They weren’t able to do that in March but they still plan to make the garden whenever they are able to get back on campus.

That has been the theme for much of the end of the year. The enthusiasm the House system had on campus has carried over into the future as the school is planning to expand to every grade at Harrisburg Elementary in 2020-21. Kindergarten will join AMISTAD, first will be in REVEUR, second goes to ALTRUISMO and third to ISIBINDI.