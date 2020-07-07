Harrisburg makes two July promotions

HARRISBURG – The Town of Harrisburg has announced two promotions for director of finance and assistant town manager.
Brian Lee was promoted to finance director this month. Previously, Lee served as the town’s deputy finance director since May 2018. Licensed as a CPA in North Carolina, he received the Local Government Finance Officer Certification earlier in 2020. He also worked as the town’s external auditor before becoming a deputy finance director. Before working in Harrisburg, he was a public accountant with a concentration in audits of local government and non-profit organizations as well as corporate and individual taxation.
As finance director, Lee will focus on finance and customer service while supervising the receipt of, disbursement of and accounting of revenues and expenditures for the town. He will also assist in budget development and monitoring.
Lee has a degree in business administration and a master of science in accounting from Appalachian State University. He lives in Harrisburg with his wife and two miniature schnauzers. He enjoys sports, hiking, Carolina Panthers football, and working in the yard or around the home.
Lee Connor was promoted to assistant town manager this month. He has been with the town since July 2010 when he was hired as finance director. He started as the finance director, being the only person handling all finance functions of the town. With the growth and financial complexities, he helped grow the department to four full-time finance staff. He has been working in a dual role as assistant town manager and finance director since March 2017.
His primary responsibilities are to assist the town manager with the administrative and operational needs of the town, direct oversight of multiple departments within the Town, budget development, step in for the Town Manager in his absence and other special projects, as needed.
Connor has lived in Harrisburg with his wife and two sons since 2011.
