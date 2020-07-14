Harrisburg receives $112,000 in CARES funds

HARRISBURG – The Town of Harrisburg has received another disbursement of CARES Act funds from Cabarrus County of about $112,000, Monday, July 13.
During the first disbursement of funds from the county, the town received $62,000, Town Manager Haynes Brigman said. Late Monday afternoon, the county notified town staff of the second disbursement. In total the town will have received about $175,000 from the county in CARES Act funds.
The County received about $3.8 million in CARES funds from the state and were not required to distribute it to municipalities, but chose to do so, Brigman said. The funds are meant to supplement expenses that the town has incurred through its COVID-19 response, Finance Director Brian Lee said.
“The purpose was to provide reimbursement and aid to local government to assist in whatever their response is to COVID-19 and those expenditure needed to be between March 1 and December 30 of 2020,” he said.
But these funds are not meant to replenish any lost revenues for the town, Brigman said.
“While we were not given funds to replenish any potentially lost revenues, we have been given the opportunity to replenish potential expenses or incurred expenses,” Brigman said during the town council meeting.
Harrisburg has calculated over $100,000 in expenditures due to its response to the pandemic, Lee said during his presentation to council. About $28,000 of expenditures were from the previous fiscal year 2019-2020 budget year. For this 2020-2021 fiscal year, the town has predicted that there will be $147,500 of expenditures.
The town will use the funds to cover expenditures for safety precautions such as personal protection equipment purchased for public safety employees, cleaning supplies and updates to town facilitates to reduce touch points. The town may also use the funds to supplement expenditures for IT equipment, as long as the equipment is being used for the COVID-19 response.
For example, the town may purchase equipment used to aid employees while working from home to reduce the number of people in town facilities at a time to keep social distancing.
The town will create a specific fund for the CARES Act monies in order to track how the town uses the funds.
Originally the town created a budget amendment for the first $62,000 disbursement in CARES funds to individually supplement expenditures like PPE and IT equipment. But after the second disbursement, Brigman said, town staff recommended a single fund.
“Now that we have a larger bucket of money to disburse from, we have rethought that process,” he said. “We are going to ask you to allocate all of the funding that we have received from coronavirus relief funds to a single line item that will be in the town council’s department.”
