Harrisburg requires masks at all town facilities

HARRISBURG – The Harrisburg Town Council approved a mandate during its meeting last night to require residents to wear facial coverings at town facilities and buildings.
“When we get the opportunity to open our town hall and our other public facing facilities. We will need guidance from the town council on whether or not we want to require masks for individuals who use those facilities and those places,” Town Manager Haynes Brigman said.
Council Ron Smith put forward the motion for the facial coverings and Councilwoman Diamond Staton-Williams seconded the motions and it was approved unanimously.
This mandate will require residents to wear facial coverings at all town facilities, this will include places like parks, Brigman said.
The town manager brought the mandate to council during the meeting stating that town staff would need the council’s guidance on whether to require facial coverings at town facilitates, since Governor Roy Cooper’s order exempted local governments from the state facial covering requirement.
“This is separate from the North Carolina Governor’s orders for wearing masks out in public,” Brigman said. “The Governor wanted to give each individual state government and local government the opportunity to make their own rules when it comes to face covering requirement.”
Town staff, he said, are currently required to wear a facial covering if employees cannot maintain 6 feet of social distance or if employees are in a room together. The town has also implemented other safety precautions. In order to require residents to wear facial coverings while at town facilities, the council needed to approve a mandate.
When Councilman Rodney Dellinger asked how enforcement of the mandate would be carried out, Brigman said it would be similar to how the town is enforcing the state facial covering mandate. As of now, staff enforce the mandate by educating residents on why it is important to wear a facial covering as opposed to a criminal offense or civil fine.
When Dellinger asked if the town would ask people to leave if they do not wear facial coverings, Brigman said yes, but it would depend.
“It depends on the situation, but potentially, yes. For instance, at a park facility, it would be unlikely that we would ask someone to remove themselves from an outdoor facility,” he said. “But indoors, if we found ourselves or our staff in a position where we were compromised by an individual not following that mandate, then, yes, we could ask them to be removed from the facility.”
Currently, the town has the ability to ask people to leave a facility if they are putting the health and safety of employees at risk, Brigman said. This wouldn’t be any different.
The town is not planning to open government buildings back up to the public for several weeks, or at least until the August town council meeting, Brigman said. But adopting the facial covering mandate now will prepare residents for the requirement once the buildings are open.
The town’s facial covering mandate will be lifted once the state facial covering mandate is lifted, Brigman said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!