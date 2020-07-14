Harrisburg sees increase in law enforcement costs, new county contract

HARRISBURG – The Harrisburg Town Council approved an updated law enforcement contract between the town and Cabarrus County.
In this new contract, there are increased costs to the town for law enforcement services provided. After negotiations, the town was able to reduce the new costs by $250,000, but costs still increased.
“These changes were not by the request of Sheriff Shaw and the sheriff’s department. They came directly from the county manager’s office,” Town Manager Haynes Brigman said.
For several years, the town has contracted with the county to have the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Department to provide law enforcement services in Harrisburg. That contract would be renewed each budget year. For this budget year, the county wanted to make changes to the contract including an administration fee and county ownership of deputy vehicles and equipment.
The town had also budgeted for two additional deputies to services the town. This will include a night time sergeant to provide management oversight to deputies that work in the evening and an investigator position to deal with the increased caseloads.
The two new positions will result in about a $300,000 cost increase to the town in deputies’ salaries and vehicles.
The county had several requests for the new contract that would increase Harrisburg’s costs by hundreds of thousands of dollars. But, Brigman said, the town was able to negotiate and reduce those costs.
“It was a hard fought negotiation back and forth, but we were able to reach terms that we feel comfortable with,” Brigman said “I am not going to say that the town is pleased with all of these changes that have been presented to us in the contract, but based on our options for law enforcement coverage in the town, this still represents the most cost effective and best solution for us moving forward.”
The new contract includes an administration fee of a maximum of $75,000 for the town to pay. This fee, the town manager said, includes costs related to HR and administration responsibilities of the county.
The new contract also stipulates that all vehicles and equipment of the deputies assigned to Harrisburg will be owned and maintained by the county. Previously, the town owned those and decided when to purchase new vehicles and equipment. While the town will no longer have ownership, the town will be given the equipment and vehicles once the county determines that they have reached the end of their use.
For the deputy positions, the previous contract required the town to pay for 13 positions and for the county to pay for two floating positions. The floating deputies were able to respond to calls in areas outside of the Harrisburg town limits.
In the previous contract the town paid deputy salaries in the sixty-fifth percentile, but in the new contract, the town will pay in the fiftieth percentile. This reduction was made in order to offset the administrative fee that the county imposed. This resulted in $60,000 in saved costs for the town, Brigman said.
“To limit the cost impact to us part pf the conversations and negotiations for us, at least from my perspective, was to limit the cost impact to us for these new changes to the contract,” he said. “I didn’t want anything to affect the town negatively from a financial perspective. At the same time I didn’t want to affect the service delivery.”
The contract will cover fiscal budget year 2020-2021 through fiscal year 2023-2024. The town can break the contract, Brigman said, with a six-month notice to the sheriff’s department with no financial penalties.
Several Harrisburg councilmen expressed issues with the new contract stating that the county was charging more than necessary. Mayor Steve Sciascia stated that the town’s county tax rate has an amount that goes towards law enforcement. He noted that the town is paying the contract amount for the use of sheriff deputies in addition to the county tax rate.
“We are paying $1.2 million back to the county in addition to our county tax rate, so we are paying twice to some degree,” the mayor said. “It feels like we are getting double dipped and they are making money on us.”
Councilman Ron Smith agreed with the mayor and said he did not agree with the administration fee. But he would vote for the contract because the town still needed law enforcement.
“I just don’t know what our other options are at this time,” the councilman said.
