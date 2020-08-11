Harrisburg town council approves utility repayment plan

The Harrisburg Town Council approved its utility repayment program for residents who deferred utility payments from March 1 through June 29, during Monday night’s council meeting.
The council approved an 18-month repayment plan with fixed monthly payments for all residential, commercial or industrial utility customers.
Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Orders 124 and 142 — which suspended utility shut-offs, late fees and reconnection fees — expired June 29. The executive order only suspended shut offs and fees from March 30 through June 29, but the town of Harrisburg extended that to cover March 1 through June 29. The town also extended the suspensions to commercial and industrial customers in addition to residents.
Those eligible for the repayment plan are:
• Those with unpaid utility bills that existed before March 1.
• Those with unpaid utility bills that existed between March 1 to June 29.
• Those with unpaid utility bills before March 1 and from March 1 to June 29.
In addition to those categories, the town will also offer the 18-month repayment plan to any customer with a first-time unpaid utility bill on Sept. 15.
All utility customers with unpaid utility bills will be given until Sept. 14 to sign up for the repayment plan.
During the repayment period, if customers miss a scheduled repayment, utilities will be disconnected, but customers will not be charged any late or reconnection fees. Utilities will be turned back on once the scheduled payment is made, town officials said.
The $10 late fee that the town usually charges also has been suspended for all customers until February.
Currently, the town has 204 customers with unpaid utility bills. The majority of those customers have up to $300 in unpaid utility bills. Only 28 utility customers have at least $500 in unpaid bills.
As for the cost to the town, Finance Director Brian Lee said there are $65,500 worth of unpaid utility bills. The town also has predicted that the suspension of the $10 late fee through January will result in $86,000 lost for the town.
During the meeting, Councilwoman Diamond Staton-Williams asked if there were any community resources for residents to use to help with repayments. Lee said the town has already reached out to some organizations.
“We have eight or 10 organizations that we have already reached out to and confirmed with them that they are ready to help our customers, and they can help our customers,” he said.
Harrisburg utility customers can call the town’s customer service department to get a list of the community organizations with resources to help, Lee said.
All customers with unpaid bills will receive a notice in the mail discussing the repayment plan. In addition, Lee said, the town may include a list of community resources to help customers. Those customers also will receive phone calls.
Several council members and Mayor Steve Sciascia asked staffers about debt forgiveness for customers who will need the utility repayment plan.
Town Manager Haynes Brigman said one way the town could forgive debts was by using revenue from property taxes to cover all or some of the $65,500 in unpaid bills.
“Collection for sales tax specific came in for the months of July ahead of our projection. It is only a one-month capture of us moving forward. If that trend continues then, yes, we can look at that,” Brigman said.
The town also could use money from the Special Projects Fund to help cover those debts. Brigman said that staffers could look into how the town could forgive all or some of those debts and could present a plan later to council.
Community organizations with resources to help with repayment are:
• Baptist Sharing House, 117 Peachtree Ave. S., Concord, NC 28025, 704-788-6507.
• Cabarrus County Department of Social Services, 1303 S. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis, NC 28083, 704-920-1440.
• Cooperative Christian Ministry, 246 Country Club Drive, PO Box 1717 Concord, NC 28026, 704-786-4709.
• Habitat for Humanity of Cabarrus County, 8 Church St. S., Concord, NC 28025, 704-786-4001.
• The Salvation Army, 216 Patterson Ave., Concord, NC 28025, 704-782-7822.
• United Methodist Church–Crisis Ministry, Harrisburg 4560 Highway 49 S., Harrisburg, NC 28075, 704-455-2311.
• United Way of Central Carolinas Inc., 601 East 5th St., Suite 350, Charlotte, NC 28202-2317, 704-372-7170.
