Harshita Gudipudi named 17th winner of Ann Cannon Spirit of Volunteerism Award

CABARRUS COUNTY — Harshita Gudipudi, a former Cox Mill student who is currently on a pre-med track at UNC Chapel Hill, has been awarded the 17th 2020 Ann Cannon Spirit of Volunteerism Scholarship Award from the Cabarrus Health Foundation.
The Foundation, whose mission is to provide financial and community support for Atrium Health Cabarrus, announced the award in a press release Tuesday.
"This scholarship is one of the biggest motivators I could have ever gotten,” Gudipudi said in the release. “Due to my interest in neuroscience and desire to go on the pre-med track, I have a long and strenuous educational path ahead of me. Therefore, knowing that such genuine people like Mr. and Mrs. Cannon believe in me and are willing to support me throughout this process makes me feel incredible.”
Gudipudi was awarded the scholarship at an Aug. 10 afternoon social at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis where social distancing was practiced.
The scholarship established in 2004 recognizes an individual who volunteered as part of the Junior Volunteer Program with the Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation.
Bill Cannon created the scholarship to honor his wife Ann who also volunteered and was a chair of the Foundation.
“It is truly an honor to gift this scholarship each year to a worthy young individual who understands the value of volunteering and is so dedicated to helping others,” Ann said. “Harshita has exemplified the true meaning of volunteerism, community and leadership. Her passion for the medical field was based on personal family experiences and motivated her to seek volunteering at our hospital.
“I know her path to neurosurgery will be long and arduous, which is why this scholarship means so much to us all.”
Also present for the award were Chris Bowe, North Market President for Atrium Health; Katherine Barrier, Director of Volunteer Services at Atrium Health Cabarrus; Charlie Sastoque, President of Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation; Tri Tang, VP of Administration for Atrium Health Cabarrus as well as Gudipudi’s parents. She also received a motivational video from Dr. Katherine Van Poppel, Pediatric Neurologist at Atrium Health Cabarrus who was unable to be in attendance.
Gudipudi volunteered for two years at Atrium Health Cabarrus as well as the surgery center. She shadowed surgeons and witnessed daily processes of taking care of patients in and out of surgery.
She now hopes to become a neurosurgeon.
“I am so thankful for their willingness to help get past the first step of my medical journey,” Gudipudi said.
