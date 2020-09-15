Harshita Gudipudi named 17th winner of Ann Cannon Spirit of Volunteerism Award

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CABARRUS COUNTY — Harshita Gudipudi, a former Cox Mill student who is currently on a pre-med track at UNC Chapel Hill, has been awarded the 17th 2020 Ann Cannon Spirit of Volunteerism Scholarship Award from the Cabarrus Health Foundation.

The Foundation, whose mission is to provide financial and community support for Atrium Health Cabarrus, announced the award in a press release Tuesday.

"This scholarship is one of the biggest motivators I could have ever gotten,” Gudipudi said in the release. “Due to my interest in neuroscience and desire to go on the pre-med track, I have a long and strenuous educational path ahead of me. Therefore, knowing that such genuine people like Mr. and Mrs. Cannon believe in me and are willing to support me throughout this process makes me feel incredible.”

Gudipudi was awarded the scholarship at an Aug. 10 afternoon social at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis where social distancing was practiced.

The scholarship established in 2004 recognizes an individual who volunteered as part of the Junior Volunteer Program with the Cabarrus Healthcare Foundation.

Bill Cannon created the scholarship to honor his wife Ann who also volunteered and was a chair of the Foundation.