'He always had a smile':Former Concord High athlete drowned in a Salisbury Quarry

ROWAN COUNTY – A former Concord High School graduate, basketball and soccer player drowned in a Salisbury quarry.
Emmanuel Korwor Konneh, a 19-year-old, Concord High graduate, drowned in Balfour Quarry after he and three friends had gone to the area to swim, Rowan County officials stated.
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched Sunday, August 30, at 3:30 p.m., to 510 Balfour Quarry Road in Salisbury on a report of a possible drowning.
The 911 caller stated that Konneh had gone under the water but did not come back up. Deputies responded to the scene along with units from the Granite Quarry PD., Rockwell PD, Rowan County EMS, Rockwell Rural Fire Department, and the Rowan County Rescue Squad.
When officials arrived on scene, three males, friends of Konneh, stated that the group had arrived at the quarry around 2:15 p.m. to swim.
Emergency Responders and Rescue Squad Divers searched for Konneh for almost an hour. His body was located at 4:22 p.m. in about 33 feet of water. The Concord Police Department were able to notify his family around 6 p.m.
Konneh and his family had moved to the Concord area over two years ago. Through the school's soccer coach, Konneh joined the Spiders’ Boys’ Varsity Soccer team. That is where he met Christian Kushmaul. During summer soccer practice, the boys carpooled, and as they saw more of each other Kushmaul said, they became best friends. Others in the school also took notice of Konneh, Kushmaul said, as he opened up.
"I want people to have in their mind that no matter how your day was, if you saw Emmanual in the hallway, he would always have a smile and it would bring joy to you,” he said.
Konneh had a good relationship with his teachers as well, Kushmaul said. This was echoed in Konneh's senior spotlight, where he encouraged fellow athletes to listen to their teachers and to keep their grades up.
Konneh was later named Keeper of the Year for the boys soccer team in 2019. He also played on the boys’ varsity basketball team. He graduated form Concord High School this past May.
Konneh was a freshman at Carolina University and was in the Patterson School of Business to pursue a management degree. Kushmaul said that Konneh had dreamed of opening his own business one day, which is why he wanted to pursue a management degree.
Konneh had also made it onto the universty's boys soccer team last week, Kushmaul said.
In a statement posted to the university’s Facebook page, Carolina University stated that it will hold memorials for Konneh and will release details on those events this week.
Kushmaul said he spoke with Konneh just hours before Konneh and the group went to the quarry. They talked to catch up on what the other had been doing over the summer, he said. For Kushmaul, he keeps thinking about Konneh walking down the school halls with a smile.
"That is the main thing people are saying right now," he said, "that he always had smile on his face. And it's true."
Rowan officials stated in a press release since the quarry is private property, with a locked gate, and posted “NO Trespassing” signs, the following persons were charged on citation for Second Degree Trespassing, and have a court date of October 6, 2020:
• Alexander Hernandez, a 18 year old white male of Concord, NC.
• David Martinez, a 20 year old white male of Concord, NC.
• Luis Munoz, a 21 year old white male of Concord, NC.
