'He always had a smile': Former Concord High athlete drowns in a Salisbury quarry

"I want people to have in their mind that no matter how your day was, if you saw Emmanual in the hallway, he would always have a smile and it would bring joy to you,” he said.

Konneh had a good relationship with his teachers as well, Kushmaul said. This was echoed in Konneh's senior spotlight, where he encouraged fellow athletes to listen to their teachers and to keep their grades up.

Konneh was later named Keeper of the Year for the boys soccer team in 2019. He also played on the boys’ varsity basketball team. He graduated form Concord High School this past June.

Konneh was a freshman at Carolina University and was in the Patterson School of Business to pursue a management degree. Kushmaul said that Konneh had dreamed of opening his own business one day, which is why he wanted to pursue a management degree.

Konneh had also made it onto the universty's boys soccer team last week, Kushmaul said.

In a statement posted to the university’s Facebook page, Carolina University stated that it will hold memorials for Konneh and will release details on those events this week.