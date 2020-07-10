Help celebrate a local WWII vet's 95 birthday

CONCORD – World War II and Korean War veteran and Concord resident Sgt. Robert Aldous is turning 95 Monday July 13.
His family is putting together a surprise birthday car parade to take place Monday evening.
He was a staff sergeant in the 90th bomb group The Jolly Rogers during World War II and flew 42 missions during World War II over the Pacific on the B-24 Liberator as a top turret gunner.
A member of the 343rd Bomb Squad, B-29, during the Korean War, Aldous was deployed on temporary duty from reserves to Japan from February-August 1951 as a left scanner. He and his crew flew 31 of their missions on the "Lonesome Polecat".
Aldous was also an educator for 39 years and taught in Utah, Virginia and North Carolina.
His son and daughter-in-law has asked family, friends and supporters to participate in the car parade Monday, July 13, from 6-8 pm.
They have contacted the Concord Police Department, Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office, the Concord Fire Dept and the Cabarrus County EMS and requested their participation.
The parade is set to take place in the parking lot located at lot, 1070 Vinehaven Dr. Concord, NC 28025. It is off Dale Earnhardt Blvd at Exit 60 behind breakfast time.
They welcome anyone that would like to drive by to honor this WWII and Korean War Veteran for his birthday.
"Feel free to honk your horn, shout hooray or display a sign and drive through multiple times," write his daughter-in-law Cari Aldous.
She also requested that participants remember to follow social distancing guidelines.
"At this time of social distancing you will not be able to get out of your car to approach him," she said. "We will have a basket to accept any personal notes if you wish to drop one off."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!