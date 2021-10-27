Helping Hearts for the Homeless starts collecting essential items

Helping Hearts for the Homeless is collecting essential items now through the end of November for 10 homeless shelters in the area.

Founder Yvonne Young said the group is hoping to collect:

toothbrushes

toothpaste

deodorant

mouthwash

hats

gloves

soap and towels

socks

sanitizer

All donations need to be in their original packaging and can be dropped off at Milex Transmission located at 559 Church Street N. or at Concord Christian Center located at 265 Manor Ave. SW.

Helping Hearts for the Homeless was started by Yvonne and Fred Young in 2020. The Youngs teamed up with Nfinity Services LLC and Mt. Luxor Rockets last year to pull Helping Hearts for the Homeless together.

This will be the second year Helping Heart for the Homeless has held a community event. Last year, the group gave out hot meals, essential item bags, scarfs, hays and coats to three homeless shelters in the area.

Young said the group wanted to expand its reach to cover more shelters this year. She also wanted to focus on essential items that people will need to carry them through the winter.