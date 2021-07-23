HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Bulls scoop up assistant from strong West Stanly program to lead team

HARRISBURG – For the first time in more than a decade, Hickory Ridge has a new leader in its baseball dugout.

Former West Stanly assistant coach Jordan Sells has been named the Ragin’ Bulls’ head coach, Hickory Ridge officials announced Thursday.

Sells replaces Branden Knapp, who had been the Bulls’ head coach since 2010.

Sells played baseball at Montreat College, from which he graduated in 2012. The Richfield native is looking forward to taking over a Class 4A program in a tight-knit community like Harrisburg.

"The main thing that drew me was the community aspect," Sells told the Independent Tribune. "There's a lot of people there, but at the same time, it has kind of a small-town feel. Everybody seems to know everybody.

"It seems they've got a pretty good feel for athletics there, too, which is really good, and they really seem like they back their athletes there. That's what ultimately drew me."