KANNAPOLIS – For the second year in a row, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and Atrium Health Ballpark will host to local high school baseball teams from Cabarrus and Rowan Counties for the F&M Bank Cannon Ballers Invitational.

Games will be played from Friday, April 7 to Monday, April 10.

Among the competing teams from Cabarrus County are A.L. Brown, Central Cabarrus, Concord, Jay M. Robinson, Northwest Cabarrus and West Cabarrus. The Rowan County teams will be Carson and South Rowan.

The teams will be placed into a bracket style competition, with games being held at Atrium Health Ballpark over the course of Easter weekend.

Friday’s games will begin with Carson taking on Central Cabarrus at 11 a.m., followed by South Rowan against West Cabarrus at 1:30 p.m. After that, Northwest Cabarrus meets Jay M. Robinson at 4 p.m.

Finally, A.L. Brown and Concord face off in the nightcap (6:30 p.m.) in the annual Jonathan Foundation Game, which honors the life of Jonathan Thacker, a 10-year old Concord resident and baseball enthusiast who was tragically killed in a car accident in 2008.

Jonathan’s family, consisting of father Todd, mother Sonja and brother Joseph, are well-known members of the Concord High and Cabarrus County communities. Jonathan played youth baseball in Kannapolis and would have attended Concord High School.

Daily tickets are on sale now for $10, with youth/student tickets available on game days for $5. Full tournament passes are also available for $25, and they permit access to every game of the weekend.