HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Chargers go east to bring a former Wingate star back to the area to replace retired coach

CONCORD – The Cox Mill baseball team has a new man at the helm.

On Monday, new athletics director Ty Johnson announced that Eric Brown, currently the head coach at Wilmington’s Laney High School, will take over the Chargers.

Brown replaces Windell Robertson, who recently retired, Johnson said.

Robertson had been Cox Mill’s coach for three seasons and compiled a record of 32-17.

Brown returns to the western part of the state after six seasons as Laney’s coach. He is a Wingate University graduate who was head coach at West Charlotte High before taking over at Laney. Prior to his stint at West Charlotte, Brown had been a pitching coach at Wingate.

Brown, who was drafted by the New York Mets in the 18th round in 2005, is a native of Pinehurst but grew up in Richmond County. He spent five seasons in the Mets’ minor league system as a 6-foot-6 right-handed pitcher, reaching as high as the Double-A level.

During his time leading Laney, he registered a record of 55-57, although his initial mark took a hit after inheriting a Buccaneers program that had been struggling. Brown took over a team that had gone 5-20, including 0-12 in conference play, the year before he arrived.

After going 5-18 in his first year, Brown had just one losing season – 2018 when the Bucs went 11-12. His best campaign came in 2019, when he led the team to a 15-10 record, took third place in the Mideastern 3A/4A Conference, and reached the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

This past season, Laney finished 11-10 overall, 6-8 in the league, and lost in the first round of the playoffs to talented Raleigh Wakefield.