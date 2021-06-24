HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Chargers punch tickets to state championship series by downing Sun Valley

This 6-2 score would remain until the final inning, when the Spartans stepped up to the plate one last time with their season hanging in the balance.

Though the Spartans were able to put two more runs on the board, their rally fell short due to some overly aggressive baserunning on the final play of the game.

Leading the way on the mound for the Chargers was Cale Oehler. The senior pitched six innings for Cox Mill, striking out seven.

One of the more remarkable points of Oehler’s performance was his knack for getting out of sticky situations.

In each of the first five innings, the Spartans were able to get at least one runner in scoring position. Yet other than the home run being the only blemish, Oehler escaped each time without any runs coming across.

“When I fell down, I had to get back up,” Oehler stated when asked how he was able to find success in tight moments. “I made some big pitches in some spots, throwing some curveballs and keeping (Sun Valley) off balance. I just did my thing.”

Robertson was impressed with the Southpaw’s performance, praising Oehler’s ability to battle during those unsteady moments.