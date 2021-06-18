HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Chargers use nine-run first inning to vault by North Henderson in 3A second round

They would add to their commanding lead in the bottom of the third inning when Oehler scored on a sacrifice fly from Kyle Cassell. This gave the Chargers an even stronger opportunity to invoke the mercy rule.

All the Chargers needed to do was give up fewer than three runs through the next two innings, and they would be able to move on ahead of schedule.

Thanks to their stellar pitching, they were able to complete this feat, going so far as holding the Knights completely scoreless.

The Chargers saw senior Zach Burgbacher take the mound first. Burgbacher would pitch 2 2/3 innings and allow only two baserunners, which included the Knights’ only hit of the evening.

Both baserunners would come in the top of the third inning, prompting Cox Mill coach Windell Robertson to make a change to senior Kyle Cassell.

Despite the two runners on base, Cassell inherited as favorable a situation as a relief pitcher can ask for, taking the hill with an 11-0 lead.

Cassell would pitch lights-out for the Chargers, allowing only one baserunner on a hit batsman. The Knights were unable to get a hit off the right-hander.