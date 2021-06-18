HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Chargers use nine-run first inning to vault by North Henderson in 3A second round

CONCORD – Thanks to lights-out pitching and an explosive first inning, Cox Mill defeated North Henderson, 12-0, at home Thursday in the second round of the Class 3A state baseball playoffs.
The Chargers advance and will travel to Asheville to take on T.C. Roberson in the third round,
Thursday’s game was all Chargers from the very beginning, as they ended the first inning with a 9-0 lead.
As the Chargers (13-3, 9-3 South Piedmont 3A Conference) pulled ahead early, they saw their first-inning runs come on nine hits from seven different players.
Most notably, Chargers’ outfielder Cale Oehler followed a two-run home run with an RBI triple, all in the same inning. The Chargers were getting whatever they wanted at the plate in the first frame, and Oehler was no exception.
The Knights (11-5, 10-4 Western Mountain 3A Conference) were outmatched from the beginning.
The bats would start to cool down for the Chargers from their blistering pace as the game went on.
In the second inning, Cox Mill managed to score two runs on an RBI single from Jack Brandle and a fielder’s choice. This would give the Chargers an 11-0 lead, putting them into the “mercy rule” threshold.
So long as they held a double-digit lead through the top of the fifth inning, the Chargers would be granted the victory without having to play the final two innings.
They would add to their commanding lead in the bottom of the third inning when Oehler scored on a sacrifice fly from Kyle Cassell. This gave the Chargers an even stronger opportunity to invoke the mercy rule.
All the Chargers needed to do was give up fewer than three runs through the next two innings, and they would be able to move on ahead of schedule.
Thanks to their stellar pitching, they were able to complete this feat, going so far as holding the Knights completely scoreless.
The Chargers saw senior Zach Burgbacher take the mound first. Burgbacher would pitch 2 2/3 innings and allow only two baserunners, which included the Knights’ only hit of the evening.
Both baserunners would come in the top of the third inning, prompting Cox Mill coach Windell Robertson to make a change to senior Kyle Cassell.
Despite the two runners on base, Cassell inherited as favorable a situation as a relief pitcher can ask for, taking the hill with an 11-0 lead.
Cassell would pitch lights-out for the Chargers, allowing only one baserunner on a hit batsman. The Knights were unable to get a hit off the right-hander.
As the Knights were forced into a three-up-three-down inning in the top of the fifth, the victory would be complete. Robertson had nothing but admiration for his team’s effort Thursday night.
“When we jumped on (the Knights) early, it did not surprise me,” Robertson said of the Chargers’ hot start. “(The players) know that we have a lot of work to do yet. But I believe in them to do it.”
Robertson’s belief in his squad will be put to the test Saturday when the Chargers play at T.C. Roberson, which defeated Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 7-6 on Thursday.
The Rams (15-1, 13-1 WMC) are one of the top baseball programs in the state, most recently winning the Class 4A championship in 2017. They have won 10 games in a row.
Though he acknowledges the difficult task at hand, Robertson maintains his firm belief that there is something special about his group of ballplayers.
“They work so hard,” Robertson said. “They come to practice every day, and we have good practices.”
Robertson went on to explain how he feels comfortable relying on his more experienced players to help make decisions.
“I really try to listen to our guys and get a pulse for where they are,” Robertson said. “It’s all about the players. It’s always about the players. It’s never about the coaches.”
Robertson believes this group of players is different than most. He and the rest of his team are hopeful this can result in their playoff run continuing.
SCORING SUMMARY
North Henderson 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 1 1
Cox Mill 9 2 1 0 x -- 12 13 0
North Henderson hits – Brayden Corn
Cox Mill hits – Connor Welker (2), Cale Oehler (2), Joe Javier (2), Jack Brandle (2), Michael Maroney (2), Nick Alderfer, Grant Hemric, James Green
Cox Mill RBIs – Cale Oehler (3), Connor Welker (2), Jack Brandle (2), Kyle Cassell, Michael Maroney
WP – Zach Burgbacher (2.1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K)
LP – Colton Laughter (0.1 IP, 7 R, 6 H, 0 BB, 1 K)