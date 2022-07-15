HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Chargers' Zedalis headlines local athletes on All-GMC squad

Cox Mill junior baseball player Tyler Zedalis really had it going this season.

In virtually everything he did when he was on the diamond.

Want a clutch hit? Zedalis came through when things were in doubt, smacking in a run.

Want a highlight-reel homer? Zedalis would send a moonshot disappearing into the wooded area behind Cox Mill’s outfield fence.

Even if the Chargers needed strong pitching, Zedalis would notch an important strikeout to keep their opponents at bay.

For those reasons, Zedalis was chosen as the 2022 Greater Metro 4 Conference Player of the Year.

Zedalis, who already has committed to the University of South Carolina Gamecocks, was at or near the top of the conference in several statistical categories. He was first in RBIs (36), home runs (11), slugging percentage (.993) and runs scored (35). He was second in batting average (.400) behind only West Cabarrus’ Trace Humberger (.488).

As a right-handed pitcher, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Zedalis ranked fifth in the GMC with a 2.57 E.R.A. with 42 strikeouts (fourth).

Zedalis led the Chargers to a third-place finish in the conference and an appearance in the Class 4A state playoffs.

Zedalis was joined on the all-conference team by Cox Mill teammates Braylon Whitaker, Jack McGowan and James Green.

Five other players from teams in Cabarrus County also made the all-league squad: A.L. Brown’s Jaden Johnson; Hickory Ridge’s Anthony Umbach and Sylas Mills; and West Cabarrus’ Colin McKissick and Jack Peterson.

League-champion Lake Norman led all teams with six all-conference picks: Connor Cherry, Chase Wiggins, Jared Smith, Hunter Sherrill, Luke Nelson and Luke Schmolke.

Others honorees included Mooresville’s Braeden Major, Chad Harvey, Jake Modrak and Drew Park; and South Iredell’s Brice Warren.

Lake Norman swept the GMC’s other two top individual awards as Luke Schmolke was named Pitcher of the Year and Ty Wigginton was selected as Coach of the Year.