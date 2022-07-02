 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Cox Mill’s Zedalis makes county’s sole appearance on All-State squad

Cox Mill's Tyler Zedalis was the only Cabarrus County player to land a spot on the all-state team. 

CONCORD – Tyler Zedalis has separated himself from the pack yet again.

After a ballyhood season that saw him named the Greater Metro 4 Conference’s player of the year, the Cox Mill multi-faceted star was the only athlete from Cabarrus County named to the N.C. Baseball Coaches Association Class 4A All-State Team.

This past season, Zedalis led the Chargers to a 14-10 overall record and a third-place finish in the GMC that concluded with a first-round appearance in the Class 4A state playoffs.

Versatility was the key to Zedalis' game last spring.

Zedalis, who already has committed to the University of South Carolina Gamecocks, was at or near the top of the conference in several statistical categories. He was first in RBIs (36), home runs (11), slugging percentage (.993) and runs scored (35). He was second in batting average (.400) behind only West Cabarrus’ Trace Humberger (.488).

As a right-handed pitcher, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Zedalis ranked fifth in the GMC with a 2.57 E.R.A. with 42 strikeouts (fourth). His fastball has been clocked in the high 80s.

