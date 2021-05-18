HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Mustangs slip past Ragin’ Bulls in error-filled, extra-inning affair

HARRISBURG – In a game that featured plenty of errors and an extra inning, Charlotte Myers Park’s baseball team was able to edge out a 13-11 win over Hickory Ridge Monday night on the Ragin’ Bulls’ home field.
Hickory Ridge (5-2 overall, 3-2 Southwestern 4A Conference) missed an opportunity to climb in the league standings. Myers Park (6-0, 5-1 SW4A) sits in first place with Indian Trail Porter Ridge (6-0, 6-0), while the Ragin’ Bulls are in third place.
This was a game that was tight after every inning, with the large number of errors and walks giving both teams easy scoring opportunities.
Myers Park that got off to a good start, scoring two runs in the top of the first inning. Hickory Ridge starting pitcher J.J. DeVos was able to claw his way out of the bottom of the first with two consecutive strikeouts to head to the bottom of the inning. The Ragin’ Bulls would not answer until the bottom of the second inning, when they scored three runs.
Hickory Ridge used three pitchers in this game. DeVos was replaced after the third inning by Brandon Cartrett, who pitched steadily for a few innings, gathering four strikeouts. He would get fatigued toward the end of the fifth and was pulled after the sixth inning after walking a few batters in a row.
“(Brandon) was getting a little tired,” Hickory Ridge coach Branden Knapp said, “and he got really frustrated with himself, so it all compounded. But he has been really good for us this year and has been really good when he is on. He also had a couple bad breaks with us making some errors in the field behind him and gave up some runs on those errors.”
Fielding errors plagued both teams in this game, as Hickory Ridge had 11 and Myers Park eight. Many of these errors came in crucial situations, allowing baserunners to advance home at times. This didn’t please either coach.
“Any time you are left having to get five or six outs in an inning, it is really tough, and unfortunately we put ourselves in that situation tonight,” Knapp said.
Said Myers Park coach Eric Foor, “There are a couple of areas that we definitely need to get to work on tomorrow and Wednesday. We have to get back to making the routine ground ball plays and taking advantage of not giving away free runs on the bases. That cost us, as well as some sloppy bunt defense early allowed men to get on base.”
Myers Park used four pitchers Monday, and this depth proved to be one of the deciding factors in the game. The Mustangs were able to bring in a fresh pitcher in Todd Lautenschlager at the start of the bottom of the eighth to close out the game.
“I have to give credit to Hickory Ridge,” Foor said. “They are a great offensive team, but what we do over at Myers Park is a next-man-up mentality. We trust the next guy coming in to make the throws. We hand the ball off to him like he is the best pitcher in the country and go from there. But obviously having some depth in the bullpen does give us some moves that we can make late in the game.”
These two teams will square off again on Thursday at Myers Park at 6:30 p.m. and Knapp wants his players to shake Monday’s loss and play to its capabilities.
“Heading into Thursday, I want our guys to jump on the fastballs early,” Knapp said. “We have to hunt our pitches and just square it up when they give them to us.”
SCORING SUMMARY
Myers Park 202 205 02 -- 13
Hickory Ridge 034 202 00 -- 11
Myers Park hits - Luke Metzler (2), William Bryant (2), Owen Anderson (2), Marshall Coley
Hickory Ridge hits - Delaney Powell (3), Carlos Olaso (2), Adam Wilkerson, J.J. DeVos, Trevor Blackwelder, Eddie Dew, Ethan Young, Caden Haywood, Branden Cartrett, Garrett Pyne
Myers Park RBIs - Anderson (2), Luke Barbaryka (2), Owen Williams, Bryant, Coley
Hickory Ridge RBIs - Powell (2), Olaso (2), Ick Cirino (2), Cartrett
Myers Park home runs - William Bryant
WP - Todd Lautenschlager (1.0 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 2 K)
LP - Pyne (2.0 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 2 BB, 2 K)