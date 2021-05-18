HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Mustangs slip past Ragin’ Bulls in error-filled, extra-inning affair

HARRISBURG – In a game that featured plenty of errors and an extra inning, Charlotte Myers Park’s baseball team was able to edge out a 13-11 win over Hickory Ridge Monday night on the Ragin’ Bulls’ home field.

Hickory Ridge (5-2 overall, 3-2 Southwestern 4A Conference) missed an opportunity to climb in the league standings. Myers Park (6-0, 5-1 SW4A) sits in first place with Indian Trail Porter Ridge (6-0, 6-0), while the Ragin’ Bulls are in third place.

This was a game that was tight after every inning, with the large number of errors and walks giving both teams easy scoring opportunities.

Myers Park that got off to a good start, scoring two runs in the top of the first inning. Hickory Ridge starting pitcher J.J. DeVos was able to claw his way out of the bottom of the first with two consecutive strikeouts to head to the bottom of the inning. The Ragin’ Bulls would not answer until the bottom of the second inning, when they scored three runs.

Hickory Ridge used three pitchers in this game. DeVos was replaced after the third inning by Brandon Cartrett, who pitched steadily for a few innings, gathering four strikeouts. He would get fatigued toward the end of the fifth and was pulled after the sixth inning after walking a few batters in a row.