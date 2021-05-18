HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Northwest ekes out win over Cox Mill to take over first place in the SPC

Even though they gave up the lead in the fourth, the fifth inning belonged to the Trojans, as Gracer smacked a double to left field to start them off. Ervin followed by being hit by a pitch, then a Specht walk loaded the bases, leading to Cox Mill making a change on the mound as senior Zach Burgbacher stepped up in relief of Oehler.

The next batter was Hazlett, and right away he cracked a single deep into left field, sending Gracer and Ervin home for a 5-4 lead.

“It’s huge, just jumping on the early counts, hitting those fastballs, just making sure you get on base so that people behind you can get you in,” said Gracer. “We’re just going to keep playing the way we like to play.”

Cox Mill could not get anything going in the bottom of the fifth, and Northwest Cabarrus turned around and capitalized to go ahead 6-4 in the top of the sixth. After getting hit by a pitch on a full count, senior Caden Grider advanced to third base, thanks to a double by Ervin. Then, on a wild pitch, Grider raced home for what would end up being the winning run.