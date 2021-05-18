HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Northwest ekes out win over Cox Mill to take over first place in the SPC

CONCORD – On Monday night, Northwest Cabarrus defeated Cox Mill, 6-5, in a back-and-forth baseball matchup.
With the win, Northwest Cabarrus (4-2, 4-1 South Piedmont 3A Conference) takes sole command of first place in the league standings, and Cox Mill (5-2, 4-2 SPC) slides into a tie with Jay M. Robinson for second place.
“We know it could’ve been the other way around, too,” said Northwest Cabarrus coach Joe Hubbard. “It was a good game, with two good teams out here tonight.”
The contest did its best to live up to the hype, a narrow game between heated rivals that came down to the very last pitch.
After holding off the Trojans in the top of the seventh inning, in which singles by Dalton Hazlett and Weston Smith allowed Northwest to nearly go up by more than one run, Cox Mill had one inning left to either tie or win outright.
Michael Specht - pitching from the sixth inning on in relief of starter and fellow senior Michael Gracer - came prepared. He retired the first batter of the inning, but the second, Joe Javier, got on base for the Chargers due to an outfield error.
It did not phase Specht, though, who proceeded to work through the next two Cox Mill batters with ease, claiming a second and third strikeout of the inning to close out the victory for Northwest Cabarrus.
“I just located my fastball, and I got him out,” said Specht. “We’re in first now in the conference, so this was a big win for us.”
Both defenses were critical in helping their pitchers and grabbing crucial outs, such as three fly balls caught by Chargers center fielder Hunter Kaminski or the volley of throw-outs sent to Trojans first baseman Mason Murdock, helping to shape the close affair.
It was apparent from the outset of the game that it was destined to be a nail-biter. The visiting Trojans got on the scoreboard right away after a walk and a steal from junior Trenton Grigley that Gracer promptly turned into a run with an RBI single to left field. Yet despite another Northwest Cabarrus hit, this time a double from Chase Ervin, Cox Mill was able to get out of the inning without sustaining any more damage, thanks to a pair of fly balls.
The Chargers’ offense was right on track to open the game, too. Senior Nick Alderfer lobbed a single to left field, and senior Cale Oehler followed with a bunt single to put Cox Mill in prime scoring position in just two total at-bats.
Then sophomore Tyler Zedalis, a South Carolina commit, smashed an almost-home-run double to far left field, driving Alderfer and Oehler home for a 2-1 lead before bowing out of the inning.
“It was big, just jumping on (Northwest Cabarrus) early,” said Zedalis. “We’re a good-hitting team, just with runners on base, put the ball in play and good things happen.”
After that first inning, in which five hits and three runs were allowed,- all within the first four batters of each frame, the pitching settled down a bit, allowing starters Oehler and Gracer to settle in behind their effective defense and their respective offensive outputs. Oehler finished with a pair of strikeouts, while Gracer fanned seven.
From that point on, it seemed like both teams were trading blows. A groundout double play by Alderfer at shortstop helped get the Chargers to the bottom of the second inning, where junior Connor Welker took advantage of an error to get on first base, stole second, got to third on a fielder’s choice, then sped home on a wild pitch to go up 3-1.
Northwest Cabarrus responded in the top of the third, however, with a pair of RBI singles from Ervin and Specht that scored Grigley and Gracer, who got on base thanks to a walk and an error, respectively, to tie it up at 3.
Cox Mill broke the tie in the fourth inning, thanks to a double from junior Jack McGowan that led to him stealing third base, unfortunately causing an injury that caused him to be replaced by runner Bryce Otoski. On another Northwest wild pitch, Otoski zipped home to reclaim Cox Mill’s lead, this time at 4-3.
“It was just a hard-fought ballgame,” said Cox Mill coach Windell Robertson. “It was a typical Cox Mill-Northwest Cabarrus game, and these games are hardly ever decided by more than a couple runs or so.”
Even though they gave up the lead in the fourth, the fifth inning belonged to the Trojans, as Gracer smacked a double to left field to start them off. Ervin followed by being hit by a pitch, then a Specht walk loaded the bases, leading to Cox Mill making a change on the mound as senior Zach Burgbacher stepped up in relief of Oehler.
The next batter was Hazlett, and right away he cracked a single deep into left field, sending Gracer and Ervin home for a 5-4 lead.
“It’s huge, just jumping on the early counts, hitting those fastballs, just making sure you get on base so that people behind you can get you in,” said Gracer. “We’re just going to keep playing the way we like to play.”
Cox Mill could not get anything going in the bottom of the fifth, and Northwest Cabarrus turned around and capitalized to go ahead 6-4 in the top of the sixth. After getting hit by a pitch on a full count, senior Caden Grider advanced to third base, thanks to a double by Ervin. Then, on a wild pitch, Grider raced home for what would end up being the winning run.
The Chargers tried to rally in the bottom of the sixth, with Zedalis and senior Martin Gair dinging a pair of doubles - Gair’s being an RBI - to send Zedalis home and gain a fifth run right out of the gate. That is when the Trojans sent out Specht to finish out the contest, however, and Cox Mill never got anything going against him.
“(Gracer) did a great job on the mound, and then we had (Specht) ready to finish the game, and he came in and just pounded the zone,” said Hubbard. “In the course of a seven-inning game, there’s going to be ebbs and flows, where you’ve got to make sure you stay even-keeled, and I think we did a good job tonight, knowing it was going to go to the last out.”
Northwest Cabarrus and Cox Mill meet again in their regular-season finale on June 10.
SCORING SUMMARY
NW Cabarrus 1 0 2 0 2 1 0 -- 6 10 2
Cox Mill 2 1 0 1 0 1 0 -- 5 6 2
Northwest Cabarrus hits - Chase Ervin (3), Dalton Hazlett (3) Michael Gracer (2), Weston Smith, Michael Specht
Cox Mill hits - Tyler Zedalis (2), Nick Alderfer, Martin Gair, Jack McGowan, Cale Oehler,
Northwest Cabarrus RBIs - Hazlett (2), Ervin, Gracer, Specht
Cox Mill RBIs - Gair, Zedalis (2)
WP - Gracer (5.0 IP, 5 ER, 6 H, 0 BB, 7 K)
LP - Oehler (4.0 IP, 5 ER, 6 H, 3 BB, 2 K)