MOUNT PLEASANT – It was the largest school in Cabarrus County taking on the smallest school Thursday night.

The little guys managed to pull off a huge victory.

Powered by Chase Thomas’ walk-off RBI single in the ninth inning, the Class 2A Mount Pleasant baseball team defeated Class 4A Cox Mill, 5-4, in nine innings at Leon Ensley Field.

It was the sixth consecutive win for the Tigers, who improved their overall record to 10-3. It also was their first victory over a 4A team in two tries this season, as they lost to Hickory Ridge by one run in the second game of the year.

The Chargers fell to 6-6 overall.

After the usual six innings for a high school game, the game was tied at 5, thanks to an RBI by the Tigers’ Alex Bulger. Neither team managed a run in the next two frames.

Mount Pleasant also kept the Chargers from scoring in the top of the ninth before taking its turn in the bottom half of the inning. Dylan Coln led off with a single, and Chase Darbutt executed a perfect sacrifice bunt to put Coln in scoring position at second base.

With one out, Thomas responded by hitting a ball solidly between shortstop and third base, and Coln motored in for the win.

Thomas ended the night with two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs. Meanwhile, Bulger also registered a pair of hits and knocked in a pair of runs.

Coln, Maddox Harwood and Brennan Williams (double) each had a hit for the Tigers.

On the hill, Aiden Garcia came on in relief to post the win, striking out four batters, allowing two hits and no runs in his 3.1 innings. Starter Gavin Norris went 5.2 innings, giving up seven hits and four earned runs.

Cox Mill was led by senior James Green II, who wound up 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Bryson Blackwell was 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Braylon Whitaker, Tyler Zedalis (double), Colin Pritt (double) and Brett Cassell had one hit apiece for the Chargers, and Ryan Baum scored a run. Zedalis, a highly regarded University of South Carolina commit, and Whitaker both knocked in a run.

Troy Sherman was saddled with the loss, allowing two hits and an earned run while walking one batter in his 0.2 innings pitched. Starter Jackson Caldwell went four innings, allowing one hit, striking out seven, walking four, and giving up three runs, with one of them earned.

On Tuesday, the Tigers play a critical Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference home game against North Stanly. Both teams are undefeated in league play, with Mount Pleasant being 6-0 and the Comets sitting 7-0.

Cox Mill also has a big conference matchup on Tuesday, when the Chargers play host to Lake Norman. Both squads are in a second-place tie in the Greater Metro 4 Conference with matching 4-2 league marks, behind only Hickory Ridge (6-2 GMC).