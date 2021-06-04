HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Tigers fall at home to West Stanly, making RCC tourney a must-win

Mount Pleasant scored its first two runs of the game in the bottom of the third inning, when Gray drove in Bryson Wright on a single and then scored on a Justin Robins double.

The Colts would then follow with another run scored in the top of the fourth inning on a wild pitch. This was the story of the game, as whenever the Tigers gained any sort of momentum, the Colts were right there with an answer.

Each team would score a run in the final inning as the Colts completed their sweep of every conference opponent.

Mount Pleasant head coach Justin Ridenhour was disappointed with the evening’s result but felt that his team responded well after the first inning.

“(Williams) threw well and kept us in the game,” Ridenhour said. “After the first inning, it was a 3-2 game in our favor. We just had too many strikeouts. We have to put the ball in play.”

Putting the ball in play was a difficult task for the Tigers, as West Stanly pitcher Carson Morton put together a superb performance.

In six innings of work, Morton allowed seven baserunners and two runs while striking out 10 Tiger batters.