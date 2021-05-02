HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Tigers open season by downing North Stanly

Gray, an all-conference shortstop as a sophomore in 2019, struck out 11, stranded six base runners, scattered four hits, and received errorless defense. Relying on well-placed fastballs, looping curves, and sneaky changeups, Gray got stronger deeper in the game, striking out five over the final two innings.

Smith whiffed nine and allowed only six Tigers to reach base. One of them was Gray, who struck out on a pitch in the dirt but reached first on a throwing error by catcher Chance Blake. Another Mount Pleasant player, Layton Honeycutt, reached on an error on what was perhaps the most meaningful at-bat of the game.

As the Tigers’ leadoff hitter, Honeycutt opened the bottom of the first inning by quickly getting behind 0-2 in the count. He popped up the third pitch as Blake appeared to have command of the ball as he slid up the first-base line with his back to home plate.

But the ball tailed away from Blake as it approached the turf, allowing Honeycutt to reach base safely. Bryson Wright bunted Honeycutt to second on the first pitch he saw, and Gray flew harmlessly to left, which would have been the third out.