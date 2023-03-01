MOUNT PLEASANT – In the season opener for both teams, the Mount Pleasant baseball squad defeated Concord, 9-0, Tuesday at Leon Ensley Field.

Opening Day was a sparkling day for Tigers pitcher Bryson Wright, as the senior earned the win on the mound and also registered a hit at the plate. Wright pitched six innings and struck out five batters while allowing four hits and walking no one.

Sophomore Broc Overcash and junior Caleb Darbutt had the biggest bats for the Tigers. Overcash registered two hits with a double and three RBIs. Darbutt also had a pair of hits and a double while knocking in one run.

Carter Rowland and Alex Bulger each had one hit for Mount Pleasant.

Deegan Wilson, Mason Porter, Neil Hammil and Reed Martin had the hits for Concord.

Senior Gabriel Bibby – who struck out six, walked five and allowed five runs in his 4.1 innings – took the loss.