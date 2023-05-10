MARSHALL, N.C. – The Mount Pleasant baseball team opened the Class 2A state playoffs in spectacular fashion, belting out a season-high 16 hits to cruise to a 13-3 first-round road victory over Madison Tuesday night.

The win for the 22nd-seeded Tigers (16-8) sets up a second-round matchup at fifth-seeded Forest City Chase (20-5) on Friday.

Leading the way at the plate for the Tigers in Round 1 was sophomore Broc Overcash, who hit three singles with an RBI and a walk.

Mars Hill signee Brennan Williams collected a pair hits, one of them a home run, with a double and three RBIs.

Dylan Coln smacked two hits with a double and two RBIs, and Caleb Darbutt added a pair of hits, including a double and an RBI. Chase Thomas also hit safely twice.

Clint McCraw produced a pair of RBIs off his hit, while Alex Bulger, Carter Rowland, Maddox Harwood and Aiden Garcia all collected a hit.

Meanwhile, Williams earned the win on the mound, throwing five innings and yielding five hits and three earned runs while fanning eight Patriots.

Gavin Norris came in and went two innings, striking out four while giving up just one hit.

OTHER FIRST-ROUND CABARRUS SCORES

BASEBALL

Hickory Ridge 14, Southwest Guilford 2

Northwest Cabarrus 13, Ashe County 2

SOFTBALL

Hickory Ridge 15, Monroe Sun Valley 0

Pisgah 3, Central Cabarrus 2

Mount Pleasant 12, North Stanly 2

FRIDAY’S GAMES

BASEBALL

Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Hickory Ridge

Northwest Cabarrus at North Iredell

Mount Pleasant at Forest City Chase

SOFTBALL

McDowell at Hickory Ridge

Mount Pleasant at Lawndale Burns