NORWOOD – The Mount Pleasant High School baseball team is just one step away from a repeat.

On Wednesday, the Tigers used a walk-off RBI in the bottom of the 11th inning by junior Caleb Darbutt to outlast Cabarrus County rival Jay M. Robinson, 5-4, in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference tournament semifinals at South Stanly High School.

The Tigers (14-8) advanced to Friday’s finals, where they will try to win their second straight YVC tournament championship by taking on host team South Stanly. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s game was tied at 4 after seven innings, and neither team could gain an advantage for the next three frames. In the bottom of the 11th, Mount Pleasant senior Brennan Williams reached base on a double. Minutes later, Darbutt sent Williams home with his game-winning smack.

Darbutt finished the night with two hits, including a double.

Williams, meanwhile, put in work at the plate and on the mound. As a hitter, Williams racked up two doubles and also had a pair of sacrifice bunts. In addition, he was the starting pitcher for the Tigers, yielding eight hits and four runs, three earned, while striking out seven in his five innings.

Sophomore right hander Gavin Norris came on and got the win for the Tigers, allowing just one hit and no runs while fanning six batters in his six innings on the hill.

Also for Mount Pleasant, Alex Bulger’s play was critical as the senior had two hits, none bigger than his two-RBI single to tie the game in bottom of the sixth inning.

Dylan Coln added two hits and an RBI for the Tigers, and Clint McCraw and Norris had one hit apiece.

For Jay M. Robinson (11-13), junior Wade Turner was 2-for-6 with three RBIs, and senior Christian Henry was 3-for-5. Sophomore Tyler Kluttz also collected a pair of hits for the Bulldogs with a run scored.

Bulldogs sophomore Jake Barbee had a double, and Hayden Parlier, Wesley Stephens and Sutton Liam had one hit each.

Barbee started the game on the mound for Jay M. Robinson. He went 5.2 innings and gave up four runs, all earned, while allowing six hits, striking out five batters and walking four.

Senior Shawn Wadwick came on and went the final 4.2 innings, striking out four and walking three. He allowed four hits, including the game winner.

The Bulldogs had swept the Tigers in a pair of regular-season meetings earlier this year.