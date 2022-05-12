HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Tigers were hot entering second round

MOUNT PLEASANT – The Mount Pleasant baseball team had a pretty solid season.

The Tigers finished the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A conference slate with a modest 8-10 record, and they placed third in the league standings.

But the past couple of weeks have bordered on magnificence.

First Mount Pleasant was on fire in the YVC tournament, posting a pair of one-run wins to walk away with the championship. To do so, they vanquished North Stanly, which beat the Tigers twice in the regular season by an aggregate score of 12-4, in the title game on May 5.

But Mount Pleasant wasn’t done just yet.

The next week, the Tigers opened the Class 2A state playoffs with a 3-2 victory over West Stanly, a former conference foe and a fierce rival that also beat them in the regular season.

It was a season’s-best fourth win in a row for Mount Pleasant

On Thursday, the Tigers were scheduled to travel to highly regarded Catawba Bandys for a second-round playoff matchup.

It was expected to be a tough game, as Catawba Valley Athletic 2A champion Bandys was the West Region’s ninth seed, while Mount Pleasant was 25th.

The Independent Tribune went to press before the game was completed.

The Tigers had several players who were playing well, particularly senior Jack Pruitt, who was 1-for-2 with an RBI in the 2-1 YVC tournament championship win over North Stanly and added a triple and knocked in another run in the victory over West Stanly; sophomore Caleb Darbutt, who had two hits and an RBI against North Stanly; and freshman Broc Overcash, who had a double and an RBI against West Stanly.

Meanwhile, Mount Pleasant pitchers Bryson Wright (North Stanly) and Brennan Williams (West Stanly) were coming off wins in the Tigers’ last two games entering Thursday.