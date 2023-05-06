NORWOOD – Crown ’em.

Again.

For the second year in a row, the Mount Pleasant baseball team won the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference tournament, using a late rally to defeat host South Stanly, 4-3, Friday night.

The Tigers (15-8 overall) had to survive a tough blow, literally, to get this title.

In this case, Chase Thomas didn’t mind, as the sophomore designated hitter earned the game-winning RBI the rough way, getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, sending home teammate Dylan Coln for the final margin.

Mount Pleasant, which finished second in the YVC during the regular season, now prepares for the Class 2A playoffs, which begin next week, although the Tigers will likely have a first-round bye.

There was some drama earning the right to wear the conference crown this year, thanks to the Tigers’ fierce rally in the last inning.

With Mount Pleasant trailing by a run, 3-2, in the bottom of the seventh, Tigers senior Colton Scott led off and reached base on a walk. Next, senior Clint McCraw laid down a sacrifice bunt and pushed Scott to second, and then fellow senior Alex Bulger walked.

With two on, including one runner in scoring position, Mount Pleasant’s Brennan Williams, a Mars Hill commit, flew out in the infield for the second out of the inning. But the bases got full when Coln reached on a walk.

The Tigers were able to knot the game at 3 when junior catcher Caleb Darbutt walked, and then Thomas took one for the team, getting hit to bring around Coln for the unique walkoff.

The tournament title was the Tigers’ once again.

Williams registered two hits, with a double and a run scored for Mount Pleasant. Coln also had two hits, with a double and a walk.

Junior Aiden Garcia pitched all seven innings for Mount Pleasant to get the win, allowing five hits and three runs (none of them earned) with six strikeouts and no walks.