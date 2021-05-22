HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Trojans hold off late rally to defeat Wonders

KANNAPOLIS – First-place Northwest Cabarrus took care of business once again Friday, defeating A.L. Brown, 5-2, at home in South Piedmont 3A Conference baseball action.
The Trojans (6-2, 6-1 SPC) avenged an earlier 2-1 loss to A.L Brown (3-5, 3-4 SPC) on Opening Day and maintained their lead in the SPC standings.
With the win over the Wonders, the Trojans have now defeated every SPC team once.
Leading the way for the Trojans was Michael Specht, who pitched a complete game and had allowed just one hit and no runs heading into the final inning.
In that inning, however, the Wonders would make it interesting.
With one out in the inning, down 5-0, outfielder Jaden Johnson and first baseman Nate Baucom recorded back-to-back singles. Baucom had previously been the only Wonder to record a hit on Specht when he singled in the second.
After a flyout that advanced Johnson to third base, the Wonders recorded two more singles from third baseman Alex Lizarazo and pitcher Chase Argabright that brought in their two runs. Suddenly, after what seemed like an insurmountable Trojan lead, the Wonders had the tying run at the plate.
But Specht settled back in, striking out shortstop Bryson Schenck and securing the victory for Northwest Cabarrus.
Wonders head coach Empsy Thompson believes there were a few opportunities his team missed that could have caused a different outcome. However, he credited the Trojans’ pitching above all else for how his team was unable to get the win.
“Michael Specht was the difference today,” Thompson said. “He did a fantastic job, and (the Trojans) played great defense behind him. That is the tale of the tape right there.”
In addition to giving up just the two runs and five hits, Specht also struck out 10 batters and had no walks.
Though the final inning was a bit more stressful than he would have preferred, Specht was pleased with his performance, especially considering it was his first start of the season.
“I commanded the fastball early, I got ahead (in the count) with most batters, and the curveball was working well,” Specht said. “I just felt good today.”
Specht, who has traditionally served as a second baseman and relief pitcher for the Trojans, relished in the opportunity to be his team’s starting pitcher for the day.
“We lost to (the Wonders) in that first game, and it was a close game,” Specht said. “I really wanted to get ahead early, and that is what I did.”
When asked whether he prefers being a starter or reliever, he stated that there are fun aspects of both. He referenced the intensity of a relief situation but also the gratifying feeling of pitching well from the start.
“Starting feels good, as long as you get ahead, which I did today,” Specht said. “I feel like relief pitching is more hyped, but right now starting a game like this one feels pretty good. But not for the arm, though!”
Trojans head coach Joe Hubbard was satisfied, both with Specht and how his team performed behind him.
“(Specht) was throwing fastballs, curveballs and change-ups all for strikes,” Hubbard said. “When you do that – and you’re not putting the opponent in predictable counts – you’re going to have a good night. And we just happened to take advantage of some opportunities out there.”
The Trojans would score their first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning when Specht singled to drive in center fielder Trent Grigley.
They would add two more runs in the third inning when shortstop Caden Grider scored on a wild pitch, which was immediately followed by first baseman Michael Gracer scoring when catcher Chase Ervin grounded into a fielder’s choice.
Northwest Cabarrus would see their final two runs come in the fourth inning. Grider drove in both runs with a double that would lead to right fielder Weston Smith and Grigley both crossing the plate.
Pitching for the Wonders was Argabright, who was the winning pitcher in the two teams’ previous matchup at Atrium Health Ballpark.
Though his performance Friday was not at the level of the previous one, he was able to settle in after giving up those first five runs.
Argabright followed those disastrous third and fourth innings with two perfect innings, forcing the Trojans to go three-up-and-three-down in the fifth and sixth.
Both teams will be back in action Monday, when the Trojans travel to Jay M. Robinson (5-4, 5-3 SPC) and the Wonders return home to take on Central Cabarrus (4-2, 4-2 SPC).
SCORING SUMMARY
A.L. Brown 000 000 2 – 2 5 1
NW Cabarrus 102 200 x -- 5 5 1
A.L. Brown hits – Nate Baucom (2), Jaden Johnson, Alex Lizarazo, Chase Argabright
Northwest Cabarrus hits – Caden Grider (2), Trent Grigley, Michael Specht, Weston Smith
A.L. Brown RBIs – Lizarazo, Argabright
Northwest Cabarrus RBIs – Grider (2), Chase Ervin, Specht
WP – Specht (7.0 IP, 2 ER, 5 H, 0 BB, 10 K)
LP – Argabright (6.0 IP, 4 ER, 5 H, 3 BB, 5 K)