HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Trojans hold off late rally to defeat Wonders

Wonders head coach Empsy Thompson believes there were a few opportunities his team missed that could have caused a different outcome. However, he credited the Trojans’ pitching above all else for how his team was unable to get the win.

“Michael Specht was the difference today,” Thompson said. “He did a fantastic job, and (the Trojans) played great defense behind him. That is the tale of the tape right there.”

In addition to giving up just the two runs and five hits, Specht also struck out 10 batters and had no walks.

Though the final inning was a bit more stressful than he would have preferred, Specht was pleased with his performance, especially considering it was his first start of the season.

“I commanded the fastball early, I got ahead (in the count) with most batters, and the curveball was working well,” Specht said. “I just felt good today.”

Specht, who has traditionally served as a second baseman and relief pitcher for the Trojans, relished in the opportunity to be his team’s starting pitcher for the day.

“We lost to (the Wonders) in that first game, and it was a close game,” Specht said. “I really wanted to get ahead early, and that is what I did.”