HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Trojans outlast Vikings in high-stakes, 11-inning game

The Vikings replaced Darbutt with Noah Cottone with one out in the fourth. The Trojans also made a change with one out in the fourth, swapping out Kaler for his twin brother, Tanner. He would pitch the rest of the fourth before being replaced by Michael Specht to start the fifth.

Specht would start the fifth by giving up a single, striking out a batter, then hitting the next Viking. Trojans head coach Joe Hubbard decided then to bring in his ace, putting Mason Murdock at pitcher.

“The plan was Murdock, but he was still getting warm,” Hubbard said of his decision to pull Specht after only three batters faced. “We ran Specht out there, and when (Murdock) got ready, we made that change.”

With Murdock and Cottone dueling on the mound, the run scoring would come to a dramatic halt. The only run either pitcher would give up, however, proved to be crucial, as the Trojans scored on a Specht single in the top of the seventh to tie the game.

Both pitchers remained locked in on the mound, meaning the typical seven innings were not enough to decide the game.

Back and forth these two pitchers dealt, neither willing to budge and give his opponent a chance to win.