HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Trojans outlast Vikings in high-stakes, 11-inning game

CONCORD – Maintaining its first-place standing in the South Piedmont 3A Conference, the Northwest Cabarrus baseball team skated by the Central Cabarrus Vikings on the road Thursday, 7-6, in a game that lasted 11 innings.
This game had grand playoff implications, as only two teams from the SPC will make the Class 3A state playoffs.
With their lead in the conference standings, the Trojans (7-3, 7-2 SPC) currently hold one of those spots. As for the Vikings (5-3, 5-3 SPC), the loss puts them at fourth in the standings, behind Cox Mill (8-2, 6-2 SPC) and Jay M. Robinson (6-4, 6-3 SPC).
In Thursday’s extra-inning affair, the Trojans gave up three runs in the first inning to Central Cabarrus but were able to bounce back with three of their own in the third.
From there, the game turned into a slugfest as the teams combined for 25 hits.
The fourth inning saw the greatest combined run production. The Trojans started the inning with two runs, which they earned on RBI singles by Caden Grider and Michael Gracer. The Vikings answered with three runs, coming on singles from Caleb Koepfler and Brendan Fulcher.
The Vikings would enter the fifth inning with a one-run lead. By this time, both starting pitchers – Terry Kaler for the Trojans and Alex Darbutt for the Vikings – would have seen their time on the mound end.
The Vikings replaced Darbutt with Noah Cottone with one out in the fourth. The Trojans also made a change with one out in the fourth, swapping out Kaler for his twin brother, Tanner. He would pitch the rest of the fourth before being replaced by Michael Specht to start the fifth.
Specht would start the fifth by giving up a single, striking out a batter, then hitting the next Viking. Trojans head coach Joe Hubbard decided then to bring in his ace, putting Mason Murdock at pitcher.
“The plan was Murdock, but he was still getting warm,” Hubbard said of his decision to pull Specht after only three batters faced. “We ran Specht out there, and when (Murdock) got ready, we made that change.”
With Murdock and Cottone dueling on the mound, the run scoring would come to a dramatic halt. The only run either pitcher would give up, however, proved to be crucial, as the Trojans scored on a Specht single in the top of the seventh to tie the game.
Both pitchers remained locked in on the mound, meaning the typical seven innings were not enough to decide the game.
Back and forth these two pitchers dealt, neither willing to budge and give his opponent a chance to win.
As the game continued all the way into a 10th inning, Cottone’s pitch count exceeded 100 pitches thrown, and Vikings’ head coach Ronnie Bost knew he had to make a change.
Bost chose to bring in Koepfler, who would pick up right where Cottone left off.
Koepfler would pitch a perfect 10th inning before finally allowing the Trojans to score on a sacrifice fly in the 11th.
This would end up being the game-winning run, as Murdock continued his lights-out pitching to secure the victory in the bottom of the 11th.
Murdock ended u[ having pitched 6.2 innings – just a third of an inning shy of the equivalent of a complete game – and giving up just one hit while striking out 11 Viking batters.
“(Murdock) came in and did a great job,” Hubbard said. “You can’t ask anyone for much more. He just took the ball and said, ‘Here I go.’”
Hubbard was pleased with his team’s resolve, clawing out the victory in a game that lasted more than three hours.
“It was a great game to watch,” Hubbard said. “But emotionally, it was a huge win for us. This game was a must-win if there are must-win games.”
Despite the loss, Bost felt similarly about his team’s heart and resilience. He told them as much in their emotional post-game huddle.
“I just wanted to tell them how proud I am of their effort,” Bost recalled. “They have shown that they can compete at a high level, and I want them to continue to fight moving forward.”
Central Cabarrus will get it chance to climb in the standings, as it will face Cox Mill twice next week. The first contest will be Tuesday at Cox Mill, while the second will be Thursday at Central Cabarrus.
As for the Trojans, their next game will be Tuesday when they travel to face Concord (3-6, 2-6 SPC).
SCORING SUMMARY
NW Cabarrus 032 001 000 1 – 7 15 2
Central Cabarrus 300 300 000 00 -- 6 10 2
Northwest Cabarrus hits – Michael Gracer (4), Weston Smith (3), Trenton Grigley (2), Michael Specht (2), Caden Grider (2), Dalton Hazlett, Mason Murdock
Central Cabarrus hits – Brendan Fulcher (2), Sam Yelton (2), Richie Hunter (2), Caleb Koepfler, Alex Darbutt, Kipp Thornton, Aiden Kwon
Northwest Cabarrus RBIs – Grider (2), Gracer (2), Specht, Murdock
Central Cabarrus RBIs – Fulcher (2), Koepfler, Yelton, Darbutt, Thornton
WP – Murdock (6.2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 11 K)
LP – Koepfler (2.0 IP, 1 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 2 K)