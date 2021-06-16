HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Trojans take Mavericks to extra innings before first-round playoff exit

CONCORD – In a game glistening with outstanding pitching and stellar defense, the Northwest Cabarrus baseball team got knocked out of the 3A state playoffs in the cruelest of ways.
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge right fielder Jacob Terwilliger got under a pitch delivered by Trojans’ pitcher Michael Specht with one out in the top of the 10th inning, and it carried over the fence in right-center field for the deciding run as the visiting Mavericks celebrated a 2-1 first-round victory Tuesday.
It was only the fifth Marvin Ridge hit of the game, and the only three that traveled beyond the infield all came after the seventh inning. The Mavericks’ pitching got stronger as the game continued, as two of the six hits their three arms surrendered came after the fifth inning.
“That’s a great team (Marvin Ridge) over there,” said Northwest Cabarrus coach Joe Hubbard. “We knew the draw would be tough, that it was going to go down like this. They got the big hit. We were waiting for that hit to happen.”
Left-handed starters – Terry Kaler for Northwest Cabarrus and Elliot Kerry for Marvin Ridge – were effective with their pitch location, and each carried their team through the opponent’s batting order for two full rounds.
After striking out five and surrendering an unearned run in the third inning, Kaler was lifted for Specht with two outs in the fifth. Kerry gave up a single run through five full innings before giving way to Matthew Gross, who completed four innings and picked up the win.
They were all backed by some flashy glove work, starting with Northwest Cabarrus catcher Chase Ervin. Three times the senior held on to fouled third strikes to close out his pitchers’ strikeouts.
In the fourth inning, with the game tied 1-1, Ervin caught a perfectly thrown ball by left fielder Caden Parker to complete a double play by blocking the plate and snuffing out runner Patrick Otterson, who tried to tag from third on a shallow flyout to leftfield.
Marvin Ridge’s infield turned traditional plays in both the third and fourth innings. The second one started with shortstop Kyle Dobos tracking down a ground ball to his right, whirling a throw to second baseman Miller St. John, whose relay was scooped up from the dirt by first baseman Kevin Bowe.
In the Marvin Ridge fifth, after Kaler struck out his final batter on a wild pitch that allowed Vilord to safely reach first, Kaler’s reliever, Specht, was replaced at second base by reserve Karsten Grider.
On an 0-2 count, Vilord took off for second base, and Grider was moving quickly to his right to prepare for a throw down from the catcher Ervin. Instead, batter Tyler Cherry ripped a line drive toward Grider, who had to quickly lunge back to his left to make the stab and likely prevent a run.
And runs didn’t come easily.
Northwest Cabarrus took an early lead in the first inning when shortstop Caden Grider and first baseman Michael Gracer hit back-to-back doubles with two outs. Caden Grider roped a liner down the third base line and beat a throw to second base with a head-first slide.
Gracer’s hit made it all the way the fence in right-center, and he easily reached second standing up. Gracer collected a single to lead off the ninth, but three Northwest Cabarrus hitters couldn’t advance him.
“I was hunting a fastball early (in the first inning),” said the right-handed-hitting Gracer, who committed to Catawba College. “I tried to see it deep and take it the other way to get us an early run on the board. It just wasn’t enough tonight.”
Marvin Ridge tied the game in the third when Cherry collected his first of two hits by bouncing a grounder over Kaler’s head and off the tip of his glove for the Mavericks’ second infield single.
With St. John batting, Cherry turned toward second on a pick-off throw by Kaler, but the ball got past Gracer when he misjudged the throw, which allowed the runner to reach third base. St. John scored Cherry with a sacrifice fly to deep left field.
The Trojans had runners in scoring position in the fifth, sixth, and eighth innings but couldn’t score. Gross and Gavin Rowland, who pitched a perfect 10th inning to pick up the save, combined to strike out six batters over the final four innings.
Specht was baffling hitters, too, striking out eight in his 5 1/3 innings. Five of his victims were caught looking, including the leadoff hitter in the 10th before Terwilliger came to bat.
The junior outfielder had struck out twice previously in the game, and according to Marvin Ridge coach Trey Putman, was enduring a late-season hitting slump. Specht got behind in the count before he offered up a desirable 2-1 pitch.
“It was a fastball down the middle,” said Specht.
“Just one pitch was the difference. Everything else was fine. I just left one pitch where he could hit it, and he hit it.
It was Terwilliger’s second homer of the year. It helped the Mavericks (11-4 overall) advance to the second-round playoff game Thursday at Asheville T.C. Roberson, a Tuesday winner over Mount Tabor.
Northwest Cabarrus’ (10-5) loss completed a season in which it shared a conference title for the first time since 2012.
“We just tried to prove everybody wrong and show them what we can do,” said Caden Grider, an Averett University recruit. “We have a special group of seniors here as well as the whole team.”
SCORING SUMMARY
Marvin Ridge 001 000 000 1 -- 2 5 1
NW Cabarrus 100 000 000 0 -- 1 6 2
Marvin Ridge hits: Tyler Cherry 2, Jeb Despard, Matthew Gross, Terwilliger