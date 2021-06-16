HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Trojans take Mavericks to extra innings before first-round playoff exit

CONCORD – In a game glistening with outstanding pitching and stellar defense, the Northwest Cabarrus baseball team got knocked out of the 3A state playoffs in the cruelest of ways.

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge right fielder Jacob Terwilliger got under a pitch delivered by Trojans’ pitcher Michael Specht with one out in the top of the 10th inning, and it carried over the fence in right-center field for the deciding run as the visiting Mavericks celebrated a 2-1 first-round victory Tuesday.

It was only the fifth Marvin Ridge hit of the game, and the only three that traveled beyond the infield all came after the seventh inning. The Mavericks’ pitching got stronger as the game continued, as two of the six hits their three arms surrendered came after the fifth inning.

“That’s a great team (Marvin Ridge) over there,” said Northwest Cabarrus coach Joe Hubbard. “We knew the draw would be tough, that it was going to go down like this. They got the big hit. We were waiting for that hit to happen.”

Left-handed starters – Terry Kaler for Northwest Cabarrus and Elliot Kerry for Marvin Ridge – were effective with their pitch location, and each carried their team through the opponent’s batting order for two full rounds.