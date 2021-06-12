HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Vikings blank Bulldogs in regular-season finale

CONCORD – In their Thursday night season finale, the Central Cabarrus baseball team shut out the visiting Jay M. Robinson Bulldogs 6-0 on Senior Night at Ronnie Bost Field at Tyson Park.
With the victory, the Vikings secured third place in the South Piedmont 3A with both conference and overall records of 8-4. Jay M. Robinson (8-5, 8-4 SPC) is tied with the Vikings for third place. Neither team is guaranteed a playoff spot, but Thursday’s win certainly boosted Central Cabarrus’ hopes.
“We’ve looked at it from all different ways, and we really don’t know,” said Central coach Ronnie Bost. “But I told our guys, regardless of that, it’s always good to go out as a winner.”
Both Central Cabarrus senior A.J. Darbutt and Jay M. Robinson senior Blake Anderson put on strong pitching performances. Anderson had five strikeouts, while Darbutt had four to go along with his shutout.
The outfield played a huge part in keeping the scoring to a minimum, especially the center fielders. Vikings senior Sam Yelton caught four fly balls to help preserve the zero on the Bulldogs’ side of the scoreboard, and Jay M. Robinson senior Tyler Grady caught six of his own for outs, doing his best to slow down the Vikings.
“You’ve got to get everything, you’ve got to finish strong,” said Grady. “I'm very proud of my friends, my coaches. (My) teammates had my back all season, and it’s been a great ride.”
The last regular-season game of the year for both squads started off strong for Central Cabarrus. With C.J. Koepfler and Brenden Fulcher on second and third, Yelton hit a single to right field to score Keopfler for the first run of the night. A few batters later, Garrison Bullock cracked a high fly ball to center field. Despite Jay M. Robinson’s Grady snagging the out, Bullock secured the RBI when Fulcher sprinted home for the 2-0 lead.
“Getting those early runs will definitely put the damper on the other team’s morale, so it was just finding those runs,” said Yelton, a Duke signee. “A lot of things (were) weighing on this game: Senior Night, getting into the playoffs, a rivalry. So it kind of lit something under me to want to be able to do something for my team.”
The Bulldogs almost got on the board in the second inning thanks to some superb baserunning by John DeJohn, who reached first on a well-executed bunt, then stole both second and third bases. But thanks to a pair of strikeouts from Darbutt and a groundout, Jay M. Robinson was unable to capitalize.
The next scoring came in the third inning, as Yelton reached with a single, then stole second. After two outs, things were not looking as promising, but Kipp Thornton cracked a single deep into right field, giving Yelton an easy path home to go ahead, 3-0.
After an uneventful fourth inning, the game was still relatively close. Then Central Cabarrus turned up the heat.
Fulcher crushed a single to left field to open the bottom of the inning, followed by a line-drive single from Yelton that nearly grazed the top of Anderson’s head. Bullock stepped up soon thereafter to hit another single, a left-field bouncer that loaded the bases.
With just one out, Thornton sent a single to left field, scoring Fulcher, while Yelton reached home when a throw from Bulldogs sophomore third baseman Christian Henry sailed over first baseman Korey Jones’ head. Freshman Aiden Kwon came up next and crushed a sacrifice fly high to right field, allowing Bullock to score and giving Central Cabarrus a commanding 6-0 lead.
Jay M. Robinson loaded the bases in the final inning, making one last threat. That’s when Bost sent in sophomore Noah Cottone in relief of Darbutt, who received applause from the crowd.
“A.J. (Darbutt) was really good for us on the mound, and from the very start his fastball was live,” Bost said. “He had good command of the breaking pitch and kind of set the tone. We really wanted him to be able to finish the game, a couple close pitches there, but he did a heck of a job.”
As Central Cabarrus infielders threw out Jay M. Robinson’s last batter to make the win official, the moment was not lost on Darbutt.
“This (might be) my last game with all these seniors, so I just wanted to come out here and do what I can do and win it for us,” said Darbutt. “It felt good to win.”
After the game, Central Cabarrus’ seniors lined up for the Senior Night festivities, and both teams were feeling the weight of the seasons’ possible end.
“I could not be more proud of this group,” said Bulldogs coach Ryan Hodges. “I don’t think a lot of people had us slated to be in the position we were coming into this game, and it was because of the love and the trust and the respect that they have for each other and for the game.”
SCORING SUMMARY
Jay M. Robinson 000 000 0 -- 0 5 3
Central Cabarrus 011 010 0 -- 6 8 3
Jay M. Robinson hits - Jake Dameron, Josh DeJohn, Tyler Grady (2), Shawn Wedvick
Central Cabarrus hits - Garrison Bullock, Brendan Fulcher (2), Kipp Thornton (2), Sam Yelton (3)
Central Cabarrus RBIs - Garrison Bullock, Aiden Kwon, Kipp Thornton (2), Sam Yelton
WP - A.J. Darbutt (6.7 IP, 0 ER, 5 H, 4 BB, 4 K)
LP - Blake Anderson (6.0 IP, 6 ER, 8 H, 2 BB, 5 K)