HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Vikings blank Bulldogs in regular-season finale

The last regular-season game of the year for both squads started off strong for Central Cabarrus. With C.J. Koepfler and Brenden Fulcher on second and third, Yelton hit a single to right field to score Keopfler for the first run of the night. A few batters later, Garrison Bullock cracked a high fly ball to center field. Despite Jay M. Robinson’s Grady snagging the out, Bullock secured the RBI when Fulcher sprinted home for the 2-0 lead.

“Getting those early runs will definitely put the damper on the other team’s morale, so it was just finding those runs,” said Yelton, a Duke signee. “A lot of things (were) weighing on this game: Senior Night, getting into the playoffs, a rivalry. So it kind of lit something under me to want to be able to do something for my team.”

The Bulldogs almost got on the board in the second inning thanks to some superb baserunning by John DeJohn, who reached first on a well-executed bunt, then stole both second and third bases. But thanks to a pair of strikeouts from Darbutt and a groundout, Jay M. Robinson was unable to capitalize.

The next scoring came in the third inning, as Yelton reached with a single, then stole second. After two outs, things were not looking as promising, but Kipp Thornton cracked a single deep into right field, giving Yelton an easy path home to go ahead, 3-0.