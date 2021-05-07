HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: With pro scouts in attendance, Gair leads Chargers past Bulldogs

But when he was able to throw strikes, Gair was too much for the Jay M. Robinson hitters to handle, as they mustered only three hits. Of the 14 outs Gair recorded, half of them came from strikeouts.

“I thought (Gair) did well,” Chargers’ coach Windell Robertson said. “He gave us what he had today, and that is all you can ask. He is under a little different scrutiny than the Average Joe, and he has handled it well.”

Even as the location was not always there for Gair, he managed to get out of every bind, thanks in large part to the comfortable lead his run support gave him.

In the first inning, the Chargers jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead on a Jack McGowan sacrifice fly and a Kyle Cassell RBI double.

They would build on that lead to help their pitcher with Tyler Zedalis getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the second inning, as well as a James Green RBI triple in the third and a McGowan two-RBI home run in the fourth.

When Gair was pulled from the game with two outs in the top of the fifth, he strutted to the dugout in prime position to earn the win with a 6-2 lead.

“(The extra run support helps me) a ton,” Gair said. “Not having to worry about little runs helps so much. I can just attack hitters.”