HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: With pro scouts in attendance, Gair leads Chargers past Bulldogs

CONCORD – In its first home game of the 2021 season, the Cox Mill baseball team defeated Jay M. Robinson, 9-2, at home Thursday.
The Chargers (4-0, 3-0 Southwest Piedmont 3A Conference) scored at least one run in every inning, an offensive output the Bulldogs (1-3, 1-2 SPC) could not keep up with.
But the story of this game was not the run scoring, but Cox Mill’s pitcher, Marty Gair – more specifically, the crowd that came to watch him pitch.
In attendance for this game were 15 scouts from Major League Baseball teams, all diligently taking notes as they saw Gair take the mound.
Having his fastball clocked as fast as 98 mph this season, the UNC Wilmington commit is garnering buzz as a potential prospect for the 2021 MLB First-Year Player Draft.
To the pressure from it all, Gair relied heavily on his teammates and coaches.
“I have a fantastic defense behind me, so that helps a lot,” Gair said. “I’ve put in lots of work and tons of effort, so it takes a lot of pressure off, but there’s still a little bit there. You have to forget about what happens and just pitch.”
And pitch, he did.
Throwing 108 pitches in 4 2/3 innings, Gair struggled at times with his command, walking seven Bulldog batters.
But when he was able to throw strikes, Gair was too much for the Jay M. Robinson hitters to handle, as they mustered only three hits. Of the 14 outs Gair recorded, half of them came from strikeouts.
“I thought (Gair) did well,” Chargers’ coach Windell Robertson said. “He gave us what he had today, and that is all you can ask. He is under a little different scrutiny than the Average Joe, and he has handled it well.”
Even as the location was not always there for Gair, he managed to get out of every bind, thanks in large part to the comfortable lead his run support gave him.
In the first inning, the Chargers jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead on a Jack McGowan sacrifice fly and a Kyle Cassell RBI double.
They would build on that lead to help their pitcher with Tyler Zedalis getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the second inning, as well as a James Green RBI triple in the third and a McGowan two-RBI home run in the fourth.
When Gair was pulled from the game with two outs in the top of the fifth, he strutted to the dugout in prime position to earn the win with a 6-2 lead.
“(The extra run support helps me) a ton,” Gair said. “Not having to worry about little runs helps so much. I can just attack hitters.”
Gair was replaced by Josh Brown, who pitched 1 1/3 perfect innings. During that time, the Chargers added three more runs, coming from a balk and an error in the fifth and an RBI double from Cale Oehler in the sixth.
Zedalis closed the game, holding the Bulldogs to a three-up-three-down inning to end it.
The Bulldogs got their first run in the top of the second when Eli Rowden scored on a wild pitch. Their next run came in the fourth inning on an RBI single by Jack DeJohn.
Pitching Thursday for Jay M. Robinson was Blake Anderson, who allowed 10 hits and four earned runs in four innings of work. He was replaced by his twin brother, Luke, who finished the last two innings for the Bulldogs.
“We had a lot of errors,” Jay M. Robinson coach Ryan Hodges said. “Our pitcher, Blake, threw well, but we just had some routine plays we didn’t make. We had almost as many earned runs as (Cox Mill) for most of the game. We just have to keep improving on our defense.”
Hodges added he sees improvement in his team on doing “the little things,” such as fighting hard at the plate. He hopes to build on those at bats as the Bulldogs continue their season looking to improve.
The Bulldogs’ next contest will come Monday at home against Concord (2-2, 1-2 SPC).
As for the Chargers, their next game will also come Monday when they play host to Central Cabarrus (2-1, 2-1 SPC).
SCORING SUMMARY
Jay M. Robinson 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 – 2 3 4
Cox Mill 2 1 1 2 2 1 x -- 9 13 1
Jay M. Robinson hits – Blake Anderson, Max Arstark, Josh DeJohn
Cox Mill hits – Nick Alderfer (2), Cale Oehler (2), Connor Welker (2), Michael Maroney (2), James Green (2), Tyler Zedalis, Jack McGowan, Kyle Cassell
Jay M. Robinson RBIs – DeJohn
Cox Mill RBIs – McGowan (3), Oehler, Zedalis, Cassell, Green
WP – Marty Gair (4.2 IP, 1 ER, 3 H, 7 BB, 7 K)
LP – Blake Anderson (4.0 IP, 4 ER, 10 H, 2 BB, 1 K)