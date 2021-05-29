HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Wonders beat Spiders at Atrium Health Ballpark in another thriller to sweep season series

KANNAPOLIS – Down to its last out with no runners on base and trailing by a run to rival Concord, the A.L. Brown baseball team darn near needed a miracle to have any chance of winning Friday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.
But coach Empsy Thompson felt his Wonders had something even more powerful on its side: their character.
“The kids have a blue-collar mentality,” the veteran A.L. Brown coach said. “They always get after it and play hard. Something I don’t have to do is coach ‘effort.’”
Consecutive walks with two outs in the seventh inning set the table for junior Jaden Johnson and the left-handed-hitting leftfielder responded by hooking a line drive past Concord right fielder Tripp Beaver and to the wall for a triple. Isaiah Black and Braden Sweatt scored from second base and first base, respectively, as A.L. Brown escaped with a thrilling 4-3 victory.
“As soon as I hit the ball and saw it tailing, I was like, ‘I’m due for extra bases,’ so I just kept running,” said Johnson. “I didn’t take my eyes off the base paths.”
The Wonders defeated the Spiders about two weeks ago by the same score on the A.L. Brown campus by staving off a late Concord rally.
Playing as the visiting team Friday at Atrium Health Ballpark, home to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers minor league baseball team, A.L. Brown closed out the game with winning relief pitcher Nate Baucom facing the minimum number of batters in the bottom of the seventh.
The Wonders, who snapped a three-game losing streak, improved to 4-7 overall and 4-6 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. Concord dropped to 3-7 and 2-7.
A.L. Brown trailed 3-2 entering the seventh inning and had previously erased a one-run deficit in the fifth.
Baucom and starting pitcher Chase Argabright combined on a one-hitter, and Concord starter Michael Rambin was nearly as effective, pitching 6 2/3 innings in which he struck out seven and allowed four hits.
Before either team got on the scoreboard, defensive gems highlighted the first inning. With a runner on third and two outs, Baucom drilled a sinking liner to left field. But Spiders left fielder Nick Baran pulled the ball off the top of the grass with a sliding catch preventing A.L. Brown from taking an early lead.
In the bottom of the inning, Sweatt, the Wonders’ second baseman, dove to stop a groundball behind second base, then threw out batter Andrew Key from his knees. In the next inning, Sweatt threw out a runner at home by cutting off a one-hop throw from catcher James Harris on a Concord double-steal attempt.
The Spiders later scored in the second when Will Howard followed Sweatt’s run-preventing play with Concord’s only hit of the game: a two-out bloop single to right field that scored Webb from second base.
The Spiders took a 2-1 lead in the fourth, as Zach Jenkins scored when Harris’ pick-off throw down to first base with two outs and the bases loaded hit the head-first-sliding Will Howard and kicked away from Baucom, who was then playing first base.
Harris’ single through the hole between the shortstop and third baseman scored A.L. Brown’s first run in the second inning. Alex Lizarazo, who had cracked a single down the left-field line, scored from second as the catcher, Key, had a hard time getting a glove on Baran’s one-hop throw to the plate.
Black tied the game, 2-2, with one out in the fifth by rapping Rambin’s first-pitch curve onto the grassy hill beyond the left-field fence for his first career home run, leading to a mob seen by his teammates after he crossed home plate.
“It’s exciting, because that’s all I ever wanted to do coming into high school, to hit a home run,” said Black, a senior center fielder. “It’s down to the wire, we have three games left, and I hit one.
“It was a big stadium, big crowd (attendance was announced as 1,261), that’s really what a kid wants – to hit a home run in front of a big crowd … I’m not a home run hitter, so that’s probably going to be once in a lifetime.”
Concord retook the lead in the sixth inning when a pop-up into shallow right field bounced out of the glove of Ja’Lan Chambers, allowing Long to score.
Micah Connor and Harris opened the seventh inning with back-to-back groundouts to second base. With the game on the line, Rambin walked Black on five pitches but had to be taken off the mound for exhausting his 105-pitch limit.
Owen Platts relieved Rambin and walked the first batter he faced, Sweatt, before surrendering Johnson’s go-ahead triple.
On the first pitch of the bottom of the seventh, Baucom hit leadoff hitter Jenkins. But as Concord’s last baserunner, Jenkins was thrown out at first by Black after he ventured off the base too far on Rambin’s pop-up to center field.
“Our guys have fought hard all year long,” said Concord coach Jarrin Hogue. “We’ve come up short in about four games by one or two runs. We have to hit the ball better. One hit isn’t going to do it. But I’m proud of my guys, they didn’t quit and they brought the energy …”
The last week of the season starts on Tuesday for both teams, with A.L. Brown playing at West Cabarrus and Concord playing host to first-place Northwest Cabarrus.
SCORING SUMMARY
A.L. Brown 010 010 2 4 5 3
Concord 010 101 0 3 1 0