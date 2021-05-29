HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Wonders beat Spiders at Atrium Health Ballpark in another thriller to sweep season series

The Spiders took a 2-1 lead in the fourth, as Zach Jenkins scored when Harris’ pick-off throw down to first base with two outs and the bases loaded hit the head-first-sliding Will Howard and kicked away from Baucom, who was then playing first base.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Harris’ single through the hole between the shortstop and third baseman scored A.L. Brown’s first run in the second inning. Alex Lizarazo, who had cracked a single down the left-field line, scored from second as the catcher, Key, had a hard time getting a glove on Baran’s one-hop throw to the plate.

Black tied the game, 2-2, with one out in the fifth by rapping Rambin’s first-pitch curve onto the grassy hill beyond the left-field fence for his first career home run, leading to a mob seen by his teammates after he crossed home plate.

“It’s exciting, because that’s all I ever wanted to do coming into high school, to hit a home run,” said Black, a senior center fielder. “It’s down to the wire, we have three games left, and I hit one.

“It was a big stadium, big crowd (attendance was announced as 1,261), that’s really what a kid wants – to hit a home run in front of a big crowd … I’m not a home run hitter, so that’s probably going to be once in a lifetime.”