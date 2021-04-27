HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Wonders slip by Trojans in Opening Day thriller at Atrium Health Ballpark

KANNAPOLIS – In the first game of the 2021 high school baseball season, A.L. Brown edged Northwest Cabarrus, 2-1, on Monday at Atrium Health Ballpark.

It was the first high school game ever played in the new home of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, a Class-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

Both of the Wonders’ runs came in the bottom of the seventh and final inning, including the deciding run when Trojans’ pitcher Tanner Kaler balked with a man on third base.

The controversial ending came as the home plate umpire ruled that Kaler did not come set before starting his windup, meaning A.L. Brown’s Brycen Schenck was allowed to advance from third base to home. This gave the Wonders the lead, ending the game in that moment.

“It’s a judgment call,” Trojans coach Joe Hubbard said of the final play. “It’s a shame that it happened in the part of the game, but we can’t go back and say that call cost us the game. It didn’t. You have to go back through the whole game and see that we didn’t do enough to win.”

Hubbard, though initially displeased with the call as it happened on the field, was complimentary of the umpires and their performance through the entire game. He believes his team could not have expected to win with just one run on the board.