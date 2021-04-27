HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Wonders slip by Trojans in Opening Day thriller at Atrium Health Ballpark

KANNAPOLIS – In the first game of the 2021 high school baseball season, A.L. Brown edged Northwest Cabarrus, 2-1, on Monday at Atrium Health Ballpark.
It was the first high school game ever played in the new home of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, a Class-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.
Both of the Wonders’ runs came in the bottom of the seventh and final inning, including the deciding run when Trojans’ pitcher Tanner Kaler balked with a man on third base.
The controversial ending came as the home plate umpire ruled that Kaler did not come set before starting his windup, meaning A.L. Brown’s Brycen Schenck was allowed to advance from third base to home. This gave the Wonders the lead, ending the game in that moment.
“It’s a judgment call,” Trojans coach Joe Hubbard said of the final play. “It’s a shame that it happened in the part of the game, but we can’t go back and say that call cost us the game. It didn’t. You have to go back through the whole game and see that we didn’t do enough to win.”
Hubbard, though initially displeased with the call as it happened on the field, was complimentary of the umpires and their performance through the entire game. He believes his team could not have expected to win with just one run on the board.
“Obviously, nobody wants the game to end that way, but we will take the result,” A.L. Brown coach Empsy Thompson said. “I hate it for (Northwest Cabarrus) because they played their tails off.”
As indicated by the score, the tale of the game was the teams’ starting pitchers – Chase Argabright (A.L. Brown) and Michael Gracer (Northwest Cabarrus) – putting together a pair of gems. Through the first five innings, neither team scored a run.
In particular, Argabright had not allowed a hit heading into the sixth inning.
Ultimately, however, neither of these great performances ended in a decision in the box score, as the results hung on their relief pitchers’ arms.
After getting through the sixth inning, in which he gave up his first two hits and a run, Argabright headed into the seventh down a run.
As his best stuff was behind him at that point, Argabright gave up another hit to Dalton Hazlett to start the inning.
Thompson turned to the bullpen, calling on his shortstop – Schenck – to get the team out of the inning.
Schenck did just that, not allowing a single baserunner and striking out two Trojans. He would end up as the winning pitcher.
“He has done it for four years,” Thompson said of Schenck’s clutch performance. “He wants the ball at all times, and I never hesitate to give it to him.”
With Schenck’s performance in the top of the seventh serving as an energy boost for the Wonders, they headed into the final frame with a chance to tie or win the game.
The Trojans found themselves in the same situation the Wonders had been earlier, with their starting pitcher running out of gas.
Gracer, who had still not allowed a run, gave up an early hit to Alex Lizarazo. The next batter, Micah Connor, would send a bomb over center fielder Trenton Grigley’s head, scoring Lizarazo and putting the Wonders on the board.
Though Connor would get thrown out trying to stretch the double into a triple, the Trojans’ lead had been lost and Hubbard opted to bring in the lefty, Kaler.
Kaler would walk the first batter he faced, Ja’Lan Chambers. Next, Schenck, who had not run out of clutch moments quite yet, would send a ball to the right-field corner.
As Schenck made it all the way to third, Chambers tried to score the game-winning run. However, a spectacular relay from Caden Parker to Michael Specht to Chase Ervin would get the tag on Chambers just in time, keeping the Trojans’ hopes alive.
But as Kaler wound up to throw his first pitch after watching his defense make the tremendous play, he balked, sending Schenck home and ending the game.
Roughly 1,400 tickets were sold for the game in the new stadium, as the town came out in full force to watch the teams play.
Regardless of the outcome, both coaches marveled at the opportunity for their players to play in a professional stadium in front of a large crowd.
“We were treated like we were professional baseball players,” Hubbard said. “It’s something our kids will never forget.”
Thompson shared a similar sentiment, saying the Cannon Ballers organization did a great job of “rolling out the red carpet” for his team.
“If (my players) never get a chance to play professional baseball, they’ll now at least know what that atmosphere is like,” Thompson said. “It was great to see the kids in this situation and come out with a big win.”
Both teams will be back in action Thursday, as the Wonders will travel to Central Cabarrus, while the Trojans play host Jay M. Robinson.
SCORING SUMMARY
Northwest Cabarrus 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 – 1 3 1
A.L. Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 -- 2 6 2
Northwest Cabarrus hits – Caden Grider, Chase Ervin, Dalton Hazlett
A.L. Brown hits – Jaden Johnson, James Harris, Braden Sweatt, Alex Lizarazo, Micah Connor, Brycen Schenck
Northwest Cabarrus RBI – Chase Ervin
A.L. Brown RBI – Micah Connor