HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Wonders, Spiders to meet at Atrium Health Ballpark

KANNAPOLIS – The A.L. Brown and Concord high school baseball teams will take their longstanding rivalry to a larger, newer venue next week.
On Friday, May 28, the two teams will face off at newly opened Atrium Health Ballpark, home of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, the low-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.
The two teams met for the first time this season on Monday, when the Wonders defeated the Spiders, 4-3, on the A.L. Brown campus.
This is actually the second time the Wonders will take the field in the downtown Kannapolis stadium, as A.L. Brown defeated another rival, Northwest Cabarrus last month in what was the first high school game ever played at Atrium Health Ballpark.
Next week’s game will also honor the life of Jonathan Thacker and help support the Jonathan Foundation.
Each year, the Wonders and Spiders set aside their differences to honor the life of Thacker, a 10-year-old boy who was tragically killed in a car accident in 2008. With his favorite color being orange, both teams sport orange hats or jerseys, and help the Jonathan Foundation raise money to give hope to children in need. Thacker grew up playing Dixie Youth baseball in Kannapolis and would have attended Concord High School.
“As Jonathan’s mom, I am thrilled to continue his legacy of fair play and love of baseball through the annual Concord vs Kannapolis baseball game at the new Cannon Ballers stadium,” Sonja Thacker said in a statement released by the Cannon Ballers. “The entire Jonathan Foundation is excited about this game.”
Competing out of the South Piedmont 3A Conference with A.L. Brown, the Spiders are led by first-year head coach Jarrin Hogue, who is a native of Concord and graduate of Northwest Cabarrus High School. The Wonders are coached by longtime A.L. Brown mentor Empsy Thompson, who also is the schools athletics director.
“On behalf of Concord High School, Concord’s baseball program, and myself, we would like to thank the Cannon Ballers for giving us this great opportunity to play at Atrium Health Ballpark,” Hogue said. “We’re very excited and fortunate to honor and play the Jonathan Thacker game at this beautiful stadium. Thank you to everyone who was able to make this happen for these young men.”
First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m.. Tickets for the game are $6 and may be purchased through the team website (kcballers.com) on Thursday, May 20, at noon. Cannon Ballers season ticket holders will receive first priority in securing tickets.
As of the Cannon Ballers’ May 18 homestand and following the latest guidance from the CDC, State of North Carolina, and Major League Baseball, fans who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear a face covering when entering the ballpark. It is still strongly encouraged that fans who are not vaccinated or feel uncomfortable in non-socially distanced settings wear a mask.
For more information on the Jonathan Foundation, visit www.jonathanthacker.org.