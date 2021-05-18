HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Wonders, Spiders to meet at Atrium Health Ballpark

KANNAPOLIS – The A.L. Brown and Concord high school baseball teams will take their longstanding rivalry to a larger, newer venue next week.

On Friday, May 28, the two teams will face off at newly opened Atrium Health Ballpark, home of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, the low-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

The two teams met for the first time this season on Monday, when the Wonders defeated the Spiders, 4-3, on the A.L. Brown campus.

This is actually the second time the Wonders will take the field in the downtown Kannapolis stadium, as A.L. Brown defeated another rival, Northwest Cabarrus last month in what was the first high school game ever played at Atrium Health Ballpark.

Next week’s game will also honor the life of Jonathan Thacker and help support the Jonathan Foundation.

Each year, the Wonders and Spiders set aside their differences to honor the life of Thacker, a 10-year-old boy who was tragically killed in a car accident in 2008. With his favorite color being orange, both teams sport orange hats or jerseys, and help the Jonathan Foundation raise money to give hope to children in need. Thacker grew up playing Dixie Youth baseball in Kannapolis and would have attended Concord High School.