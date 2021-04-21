HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Wonders, Trojans to meet at Atrium Health Ballpark

KANNAPOLIS – Both the A.L. Brown and Northwest Cabarrus baseball teams will make history this season.

That’s not any sort of prediction. That’s fact because the two rival schools will become the first high school teams to play a regular-season game at the new Atrium Health Park, home of the Cannon Ballers Minor League Baseball team, when they meet next Monday.

The Cannon Ballers are a single-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

Although Northwest Cabarrus technically located in Concord, the two schools are considered Kannapolis’ two public high schools and enjoy strong local support in and around downtown, where Atrium Health Ballpark is located.

A.L. Brown coach Empsy Thompson and Northwest Cabarrus coach Joe Hubbard have led impressive baseball programs throughout the years, with this being the 22nd year at the helm for both.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to play in such an amazing ballpark,” Thompson said. “Having our season opener against a very talented Northwest Cabarrus team in an awesome venue should bring about an exciting day at the ballpark.”