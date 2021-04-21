HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Wonders, Trojans to meet at Atrium Health Ballpark

KANNAPOLIS – Both the A.L. Brown and Northwest Cabarrus baseball teams will make history this season.
That’s not any sort of prediction. That’s fact because the two rival schools will become the first high school teams to play a regular-season game at the new Atrium Health Park, home of the Cannon Ballers Minor League Baseball team, when they meet next Monday.
The Cannon Ballers are a single-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.
Although Northwest Cabarrus technically located in Concord, the two schools are considered Kannapolis’ two public high schools and enjoy strong local support in and around downtown, where Atrium Health Ballpark is located.
A.L. Brown coach Empsy Thompson and Northwest Cabarrus coach Joe Hubbard have led impressive baseball programs throughout the years, with this being the 22nd year at the helm for both.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to play in such an amazing ballpark,” Thompson said. “Having our season opener against a very talented Northwest Cabarrus team in an awesome venue should bring about an exciting day at the ballpark.”
Although the 2020 high school baseball season was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Trojans finished second in the South Piedmont 3A Conference in 2019. The program is known as the home of Cabarrus County’s only two current major leaguers: Los Angeles Dodgers’ shortstop Corey Seager, who won National League and World Series MVP honors last season while garnering the world championship; and his older brother, Kyle Seager, a standout veteran third baseman for the Seattle Mariners.
“Playing (the Wonders) is always a special rivalry,” Hubbard said. “Playing them at the Cannon Ballers ballfield takes it up a notch. Our kids are pumped about this opportunity.”
This will be the fourth game played at Atrium Health Ballpark, as the Cannon Ballers allowed the Charlotte 49ers, Davidson Wildcats, and the Catawba Indians to play host for non-conference games over the last month.
First pitch between the Wonders and Trojans is scheduled for 6 p.m. (gates open at 5:00 p.m.), and tickets for the game will go on sale through the Cannon Ballers’ website (kcballers.com) on Thursday at noon.
Cannon Ballers season ticket holders will receive first priority in securing tickets, which are $6 each.
To comply with current NC executive orders, the game will feature a limited capacity, and the Cannon Ballers require fans to wear masks throughout the game when social distancing is not possible and/or when fans are not actively eating and drinking.