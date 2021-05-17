HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Wonders use three-run inning to edge rival Spiders

He understands the importance of this matchup, but he also believes simply getting any win is important for his team, which sits in fifth place in the seven-team SPC.

“It only counts as one victory, but we like beating our neighbors next door,” Thompson said. “Wins are always good, regardless of the margin of victory. We take every one we get. The next one is not promised.”

Concord coach Jarrin Hogue, whose Spiders are one spot behind the Wonders in the standings, expressed his team’s disappointment with the result.

“It was a tough loss to a crosstown rival,” Hogue said. “Our guys just have to move on and move on quickly. They can’t let this one sit in the back of their head. They have to move forward.”

The Spiders were led at the plate Monday by cleanup hitter and second baseman Zach Jenkins, who reached safely on all three at-bats. He drove in the first run of the game on a single.

Concord used two pitchers Monday evening, starting with Michael Rambin, who went the first four innings. After giving up four runs and five hits, he was replaced by Addison Long, who allowed zero runs and one hit in two innings of work.