HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Cabarrus County coach, players receive all-district recognition

CONCORD – More postseason basketball awards handed out, more Cabarrus County athletes in the receiving line.
On Thursday, the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association announced its all-district teams, and multiple local players earned recognition.
For the Boys All-District 9 Team, three Cabarrus County products were present. On the second team, Jay M. Robinson junior forward Daevin Hobbs, Central Cabarrus junior guard Jaiden Thompson and Cox Mill senior guard CJ Wilson were selected.
The biggest individual accomplishment among local names was Central Cabarrus’ Jim Baker, who was chosen as the All-District 9 Boys Coach of the Year after leading the Vikings to the most wins in school history (30) and taking his team to the Class 3A state semifinals.
On the Girls All-District 9 Team, Hickory Ridge junior guard Alyssa Lewis had the highest finish among Cabarrus County players, landing on the second team.
The girls third team included Northwest Cabarrus senior guard Chaunesse Barringer and West Cabarrus sophomore guard Jade Clowney.
The Cabarrus County boys players on the NCBCA list are all accustomed to receiving major accolades. Recently, Thompson was named the South Piedmont 3A Conference Player of the Year, and Wilson was selected as the Greater Metro 4 Conference Defensive Player of the Year. Hobbs, whose Bulldogs are in the Saturday’s Class 2A state championship game, was the SPC Player of the Year last season and is a highly regarded football recruit.
The local girls all-district trio has its own list of impressive accomplishments. Both Lewis and Clowney were named to the All-Greater Metro 4 Conference Team. And Barringer, a state long jump champion who recently signed to compete in track and field for the Charlotte 49ers, made the All-SPC squad.
The Boys All-District first team included Charlotte Julius Chambers’ Daniel Hankins-Sanford and Jaylen Curry. North Mecklenburg’s Jordan Crawford and Isaiah Evans, and Charlotte Myers Park’s Elijah Strong.
The boys second team featured Wilson, Thompson and Hobbs, as well as Charlotte Ardrey Kell’s Evan Smith and Myers Park’s Sir Mohammed.
The boys third team was South Mecklenburg’s Bishop Boswell, North Mecklenburg’s Davion Cunningham, East Mecklenburg’s Jordon Neville, Mint Hill Rocky River’s Jaden Lyles and Charlotte Harding University’s Logan Blair.
Hankins-Sanford was named the All-District 9 Boys Player of the Year.
The first team for the Girls All-District 9 team was South Meck’s Senali Moss, Charlotte Catholic’s Bianca Thomas, North Meck’s Nevaeh Farmer, Mint Hill Independence’s Kaylee Carson and Myers Park’s Mia Xerras.
The second team was Lewis, Charlotte Providence’s Delanie Hill, North Meck’s Dearia Page, Myers Park’s Anna Giannopoulou and Huntersville Hopewell’s Layla Wall-Gibson.
Rounding out the girls third team with Barringer and Clowney were Huntersville Lake Norman Charter’s Marissa Sorvillo, Charlotte Garinger’s Betsey Burnett and North Meck’s Jocelyn Grier.
South Meck’s Moss was chosen as the Girls District 9 Player of the Year.
Charlotte Catholic’s Bobby Conrad and North Meck’s Jennifer Baker were named Co-Coaches of the Year.