HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Cabarrus County coach, players receive all-district recognition

CONCORD – More postseason basketball awards handed out, more Cabarrus County athletes in the receiving line.

On Thursday, the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association announced its all-district teams, and multiple local players earned recognition.

For the Boys All-District 9 Team, three Cabarrus County products were present. On the second team, Jay M. Robinson junior forward Daevin Hobbs, Central Cabarrus junior guard Jaiden Thompson and Cox Mill senior guard CJ Wilson were selected.

The biggest individual accomplishment among local names was Central Cabarrus’ Jim Baker, who was chosen as the All-District 9 Boys Coach of the Year after leading the Vikings to the most wins in school history (30) and taking his team to the Class 3A state semifinals.

On the Girls All-District 9 Team, Hickory Ridge junior guard Alyssa Lewis had the highest finish among Cabarrus County players, landing on the second team.

The girls third team included Northwest Cabarrus senior guard Chaunesse Barringer and West Cabarrus sophomore guard Jade Clowney.